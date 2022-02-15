No. 19 Michigan State vs. Penn State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions

We have a Tuesday night Big Ten battle in Happy Valley tonight as the No. 19 Michigan State Spartans hit the road to battle the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Michigan State (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) ended a two-game losing streak on Saturday by taking care of business in a 76-61 victory over Indiana. The Spartans grabbed control of this game early and never relinquished it as they held the Hoosiers to just 33.8% shooting for the contest. Malik Hall led the way with 18 points and six rebounds in the win while AJ Hoggard followed with 14 points and eight assists.

Penn State (9-12, 4-9 Big Ten) has dropped six of its last seven games and were downed by Minnesota 76-70 on Saturday. The Nittany Lions lost despite shooting 54.7% from the field, keeping close with the Gophers throughout the second half but never being able to close the gap. Sam Sessoms led off the bench with 18 points and five rebounds.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Penn State

When: Tuesday, February 15, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Big Ten Network on FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan State 3.5

Total: 130

The Pick

Michigan State -3.5

MSU got right against Indiana on Saturday and get to play one of the bottom teams in the conference. The Spartans won their prior matchup in December by 16 and a 3.5-point spread is low enough to not pass up. Lay it with Michigan State.

