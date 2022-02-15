 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Champions League Round of 16 first leg matches on TV and via live online stream

The first leg of the Round of 16 begins Tuesday.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Paris Saint-Germain Training Session
Kylian Mbappe warms up during a Paris Saint-Germain training session at Ooredoo Center on February 13, 2022 in Paris, France.
Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League has moved into the Round of 16, which means the competition is really about to turn up. The relatively unattractive group games have now been replaced with high-stakes knockout matches, played in two legs. The headline matchup will be Paris Saint-Germain taking on Real Madrid, but watch for Inter Milan-Liverpool and Atletico Madrid-Manchester United to be exciting as well.

You can catch all Champions League action on fuboTV and Paramount+, with select games airing on CBS, Univision, TUDN and Galavision. Here’s the full schedule for the first legs of the Round of 16.

UCL Round of 16 first leg schedule

Tuesday, February 15

PSG vs. Real Madrid - 3:00 p.m. ET (CBS, TUDN, Univision)
Sporting CP vs. Manchester City - 3:00 p.m. ET (Galavision)

Wednesday, February 16

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool - 3:00 p.m. ET (CBS, TUDN, UniMas)
RB Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich - 3:00 p.m. ET (Galavision)

Tuesday, February 22

Chelsea vs. Lille - 3:00 p.m. ET (CBS, Galavision)
Villarreal vs. Juventus - 3:00 p.m. ET (UniMas, TUDN)

Wednesday, February 23

Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United - 3:00 p.m. ET (CBS, TUDN, Univision)
Benfica vs. Ajax - 3:00 p.m. ET (Galavision)

