UEFA Champions League bracket: Teams, schedule, game times, odds, for Round of 16

The UEFA Champions League has reached the Round of 16 and the Knockout Stage. The first leg of the Round of 16 gets started on February 15th with two matches. Paris Saint-Germain will take on Real Madrid with the match kicking off at 3 p.m. ET. It will air on CBS and Paramount+. The second match of the day will feature Sporting Lisbon taking on Manchester City. Kickoff is the same time, but it will only be available to watch on Paramount+.

Who is in the Round of 16?

Red Bull Salzburg: Finished second in Group G, one point behind Lille, four points up on third-place Sevilla

Bayern Munich: Finished first in Group E, ten points ahead of second-place Benfica

Sporting Lisbon: Finished second in Group C, tied with Borussia Dortmund in total points and in head-to-head points. Advanced due to head-to-head goal differences.

Manchester City: Finished first in Group A, one point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain

Benfica: Finished second in Group E although they were ten points behind Bayern Munich. They finished one point ahead of Barcelona to advance to the knockout stage.

Ajax: Finished first in Group C with a +15 goal differential. They were nine points ahead of second-place Sporting Lisbon.

Chelsea: Finished in second-place of Group H with 13 points. They were only two points behind Juventus.

Lille: Finished in first place in Group G with 11 total points. They finished one point ahead of Red Bull Salzburg.

Atlético Madrid: Finished in second place in Group B with seven points, but they were 11 points behind Liverpool who finished first.

Manchester United: Finished in first place in Group F with 11 points and they were one point ahead of Villarreal.

Villarreal: Finished in second place in Group F only one point behind Manchester United.

Juventus: Finished in first place in Group H with 15 points. Lead Chelsea by two points and they finished in second.

Inter Milan: Finished in second place in Group D with 10 points. They were five points behind Real Madrid, but three points ahead of Sheriff Tiraspol.

Liverpool: Finished first in Group B with 18 points and had 11 more points than Atlético Madrid that finished in second.

Paris Saint-Germain: Finished second in Group A with 11 points. They were only one point behind Manchester City, but they were four points up on RB Leipzig.

Real Madrid: Finished in first place in Group D. They finished with 15 points, a +11 goal differential and five points ahead of Inter Milan.

What are the Round of 16 matchups and schedules?

Sporting Lisbon vs. Manchester City

Schedule: Leg 1 Feb 15, Leg 2 Mar 9

Odds: Sporting Lisbon +950, Man City -330, Draw +450

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid

Schedule: Leg 1 Feb 15, Leg 2 Mar 9

Odds: PSG +100, Real Marid +265, Draw +270

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich

Schedule: Leg 1 Feb 16, Leg 2 Mar 8

Odds: Salzburg +700, Bayern Munich -265, Draw +425

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool

Schedule: Leg 1 Feb 16, Leg 2 Mar 8

Odds: Inter Milan +250, Liverpool +110, Draw +250

Chelsea vs. Lille

Schedule: Leg 1 Feb 22, Leg 2 Mar 16

Odds: Chelsea -300, Lille +800, Draw +425

Villarreal vs. Juventus

Schedule: Leg 1 Feb 22, Leg 2 Mar 16

Odds: Villareal +160, Juventus +185, Draw +220

Benfica vs. Ajax

Schedule: Leg 1 Feb 23, Leg 2 Mar 15

Odds: Benfica +270, Ajax +100, Draw +245

Atlético Madrid vs. Manchester United

Schedule: Leg 1 Feb 23, Leg 2 Mar 15

Odds: Atlético Madrid +140, Man United +200, Draw +220

Who is favored to win the Champions League?

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Man City has the best odds to win the Champions League with +250 odds. They are followed by Bayern Munich (+350), Liverpool (+550), Chelsea (+700) and Paris St. Germain (+1000). These teams are no strangers to being in the conversation for winning the UEFA Champions League as Chelsea won in 2020-2021 with Man City being the runner-up. Bayern Munich won the tourney in 2019-2020 with PSG as the runner-up that year.