Pick against the spread, over/under for Wake Forest-Duke on Tuesday

The ACC has been filled with disappointments and underachieving teams, but Wake Forest has been a bright spot for the conference and has a chance to make a big statement at Cameron Indoor on Tuesday against Duke.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Duke Blue Devils (-10.5, 149.5)

Among the 358 Division I teams just 15 have a player that leads the team in all three categories of points, rebounds, and assists and Alondes Williams of Wake Forest is one of them.

For Wake Forest to avenge the team’s 76-64 home loss to Duke from January, Williams will need to cut down on the seven turnovers he committed in that game, which matched the amount Duke had as a team.

Duke for the season is 271st in the country in turnovers forced on a per possession basis and are 176th in the country in defensive rebound rate, allowing opponents to get a rebound on 26.9% of their missed shots in home games.

The Demon Deacons will look to get the ball inside with the team third in the country in 2-point shooting percentage and went 22-of-38 from inside the arc the first time they played Duke and just 2-of-16 from 3-point range.

With Wake Forest 7-2 since adding guard Damari Monsanto to the rotation since their loss to Duke and Wendell Moore giving Duke just 10.7 points per game since January after having 17 points per game in November and December, Wake Forest will give Duke a tough test on Tuesday.

The Play: Wake Forest +10.5