Novak Djokovic would rather skip Grand Slam events than get a COVID-19 vaccine

Tennis player Novak Djokovic is a sizable favorite to win two of the remaining three Grand Slams on the 2022 professional tennis calendar, but he appears set on short-circuiting his chances of setting the career record for men’s Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic told the BBC that he would rather miss out on future tennis titles than be forced to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He claims he is not part of the anti-vax movement and is doing this in support of an individual’s right to choose what to put in their body. It does not appear he commented on how his decision impacts those who are concerned about how his decision impacts their body.

In January, Djokovic was deported from Australia shortly before the start of the Australian Open due to a combination of COVID-19 and visa issues. He has chosen to not get vaccinated and while the Australian government’s actions were questionable, none of this would have happened if Djokovic had taken a vaccine that has been proven to be safe and proven to drastically decrease the rate of hospitalization due to COVID-19.

The next Grand Slam is the French Open where Djokovic is +225 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rafael Nadal is the favorite at Roland Garros with +100 odds. However, Djokovic is the favorite for the the remaining two Grand Slams following the French Open. He is +110 to win Wimbledon, with Daniil Medvedev at +600. He is +125 to win the US Open, with Medevedev second at +275.