Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, February 15

It’s a seven-game slate in the NBA Tuesday, with TNT’s doubleheader featuring Celtics-76ers and Clippers-Suns. As the All-Star break nears, we’ll see how teams manage their players dealing with day-to-day issues for this week. Here’s Tuesday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: February 15

Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) questionable

John Collins (foot) OUT

Bogdanovic’s availability will impact De’Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter in terms of ceiling. Collins is out, so Clint Capela and Onyeka Okungwu will be the primary big men for the Hawks.

Reggie Bullock (hip) doubtful

Trey Burke (shoulder) questionable

Bullock is doubtful, while Burke is questionable. We’ll see if Spencer Dinwiddie is available, but Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson look like strong fantasy/DFS plays Tuesday.

Jimmy Butler (shoulder) questionable

Tyler Herro (knee) OUT

Butler is questionable, while Herro has been ruled out. Duncan Robinson and Max Strus are likely to see elevated projections in fantasy/DFS lineups, especially if Butler also gets ruled out.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden (hamstring) out through All-Star break

Harden could’ve made his 76ers debut Tuesday but he’s out through the All-Star break to rehab his hamstring injury.

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) questionable

Chris Duarte (toe) OUT

Isaiah Jackson (ankle) OUT

Brogdon continues to rehab his Achilles injury and is officially questionable, while Duarte and Jackson are out. Look for Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield to continue producing great numbers with their new team. Those two are good fantasy/DFS targets Tuesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) TBD

The Bucks haven’t submitted a formal report, but The Greek Freak did miss Monday’s game after initially being listed as probable. If he misses this contest as well, look for Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton to be big factors for the Bucks.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Ja Morant (ankle) questionable

With Morant potentially out, Desmond Bane and De’Anthony Melton would see additional opportunities in the backcourt. Tyus Jones would likely get the start at point guard, so he’d be a nice pickup in fantasy/DFS contests Tuesday if Morant sits.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.