Thibaut Courtois saves Lionel Messi’s penalty to keep PSG-Real Madrid scoreless [VIDEO]

The Real Madrid keeper makes the biggest save of the game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Paris Saint Germain v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League
Lionel Messi of Paris Saint Germain during the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint Germain v Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes on February 15, 2022 in Paris France.
Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain dominated most of the game against Real Madrid in the opening leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie and seemed to get rewarded when Dani Carvajal committed a penalty on Kylian Mbappe. Lionel Messi stepped up to take the spot kick but was denied by Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois to keep the score 0-0. Take a look.

The Parisian club had been constantly peppering Real Madrid’s goal, but Courtois was up to the task each time. He previously stopped shots from Mbappe and Messi, who have dominated Real Madrid’s back line. None of this domination will matter if the Spanish club doesn’t concede a goal in this first leg. The away goal rule is no longer in play, so Real Madrid has a huge incentive to make this a winner-take-all showdown at home rather than go forward on the road against a PSG side capable of breaking on the counterattack.

We’ll see if Messi’s miss comes back to haunt PSG in this game and later down the line.

