Kylian Mbappe scores in stoppage time to give PSG 1-0 lead on Real Madrid in Round of 16 [VIDEO]

It took more than 90 minutes but Paris Saint-Germain’s persistence eventually paid off in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16. Kylian Mbappe, who had routinely made inroads on Real Madrid’s defense only to be stopped by Thibaut Courtois, finally found the back of the net in stoppage time to give the home team a 1-0 lead after the first leg.

Mbappe, who has been linked to Real Madrid in transfer rumors and seems set to join the club in the summer on a free deal, proved why he’s the most coveted player in the world. All it took was a slight opening and the forward was able to put his shot into the net.

PSG was among the favorites to lift the Champions League in the preseason per DraftKings Sportsbook, but has dropped off slightly. The French club will likely see its odds improve after this victory, although there is still a return leg in Madrid to conquer.