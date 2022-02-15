Ja Morant OUT Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday looking to continue their climb in the Western conference. They’ll be without point guard Ja Morant, who is dealing with an ankle issue. Morant was questionable coming into the day before being ruled out.

With Morant sidelined, look for the Grizzlies to roll with Tyus Jones and De’Anthony Melton at the point guard spot. Desmond Bane could also get some looks as a ball handler, although his primary skillset is scoring the ball. This could also mean more touches for Jaren Jackson Jr. in the paint.

The Grizzlies are still the favorite here because Portland has completely blown up the roster with its recent moves. Damian Lillard remains out, so there’s no reason to think Morant being out would suddenly mean the Blazers would be the team to back here. Memphis should still be favored, although Morant’s absence will give Portland some points on the line.