Mike Krzyzewski misses second half of Duke tonight vs. Wake Forest due to medical issue

The head coach in his final season has Jon Scheyer step in for the second half in Winston-Salem.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers talks with head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils in the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 7, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina. Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was attended to by a team trainer during tonight’s matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and did not emerge from the locker room for the second half.

Coach K, 75, was seen with his hands in his face during the early moments of the first half but seemed to shake off whatever was ailing him. He was tended to by the Duke medical trainer several times during the first half.

Coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer is now on the bench for the Blue Devils, who lead 60-46 with under 11 minutes remaining.

Krzyzewski is in his final season with the Blue Devils, and will retire at the end of the year. Duke’s next scheduled game is against Florida State on Saturday in Durham, where FSU was a 79-78 overtime winner in Tallahassee on January 18th.

Duke looks to be fine to claim a victory without their leader at Cameron Indoor Stadium tonight, but we’ll see when he’s able to return.

