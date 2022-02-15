Mike Krzyzewski misses second half of Duke tonight vs. Wake Forest due to medical issue

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was attended to by a team trainer during tonight’s matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and did not emerge from the locker room for the second half.

Coach K, 75, was seen with his hands in his face during the early moments of the first half but seemed to shake off whatever was ailing him. He was tended to by the Duke medical trainer several times during the first half.

Coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer is now on the bench for the Blue Devils, who lead 60-46 with under 11 minutes remaining.

I’m told #Duke’s Coach K’s okay, just feeling “lightheaded.” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 16, 2022

Steve Forbes just asked the Duke bench from afar if Coach K was OK. Carrawell gave him a thumbs up. — Brian McLawhorn (@BrianMcLawhorn) February 16, 2022

Krzyzewski is in his final season with the Blue Devils, and will retire at the end of the year. Duke’s next scheduled game is against Florida State on Saturday in Durham, where FSU was a 79-78 overtime winner in Tallahassee on January 18th.

Duke looks to be fine to claim a victory without their leader at Cameron Indoor Stadium tonight, but we’ll see when he’s able to return.