Marcus Smart out for remainder of Tuesday’s game vs. 76ers with ankle injury

The Boston Celtics have ruled Marcus Smart out for the rest of their Tuesday game against the Philadelphia 76ers with an ankle injury. Smart did shoot a pair of free throws to leave the possibility of him returning open when he initially suffered the injury, but it was clear he was dealing with something serious.

#NEBHInjuryReport Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) will not return. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 16, 2022

Smart will finish with seven points and one assist in 13 minutes. He was dealing with a non-COVID illness coming into the contest, so there was already some fatigue there. This ankle injury comes at a bad time for the Celtics, who have been surging of late. They’re up big on the 76ers, so Smart’s injury likely won’t have an impact on the result of this game.

With Smart out, look for Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard to absorb those minutes. A blowout game typically allows a coach to empty the bench, which would favor these players as well.