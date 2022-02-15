Anthony Edwards out for the rest of Tuesday’s game vs. Hornets with leg injury

Update: Edwards did not the start the second half and has been officially ruled out for the rest of the game. Look for Prince and Okogie to take over Minnesota’s perimeter minutes.

The Minnesota Timberwolves saw Anthony Edwards go to the locker room just before halftime with a leg injury against the Charlotte Hornets. The small forward was dealing with a knee issue earlier in the month but played through the injury.

Anthony Edwards is limping back to the lock room with an apparent ankle injury it seems. — The Daily Wolves (@TheDailyWolves) February 16, 2022

Edwards had nine points and four rebounds in 18 minutes of action. He was 3-10 from the floor in the first half as the Timberwolves trailed the Hornets 58-52 at the break. If Edwards cannot return, look for Taurean Prince and Josh Okogie to absorb those minutes on the perimeter. D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns would take on bigger roles in the offense if Edwards is out for more than just this game.

The starting small forward has been an instrumental part of Minnesota’s playoff pursuit this season. Look for the Timberwolves to be incredibly cautious with Edwards, especially with the All-Star break around the corner to provide him with some additional rest if needed.