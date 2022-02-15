How the women’s curling bracket is shaping up as group play wraps at Beijing Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics wrap up this coming weekend, and that means we’re getting to the end of the “regular season” that is the round robin portion of the women’s curling competition The women’s tournament is a nine-match round-robin stage with all ten countries playing each other once, followed by the top four teams advancing to a knockout tournament.

The women’s semifinals are on Friday, February 18 at 7:05 a.m. ET, the bronze medal game is on Friday, February 19, and the gold medal game is on Friday, February 19 at 8:05 p.m. ET.

The women’s field has four teams that have played eight matches, and six with two remaining. Right now Switzerland are the only team guaranteed to play for the medals, with Sweden also in good shape at 5-2 and needing just one win from their last two against Korea or the last place ROC team to advance.

The first tiebreaker for advancement is head-to-head results, and Team USA has beaten Great Britain, but lost to Canada. If they can defeat Japan in their last match on Wednesday they should be in good shape, but they’ll still need to see how things play out in the last session of the round robin on Thursday.

Who has advanced to the semifinals

Switzerland, 7-1

Semifinal bracket

Switzerland vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Round Robin Standings

Switzerland: 7-1*

Sweden: 5-2

Canada: 4-3

Japan: 4-3

Great Britain: 4-4

USA: 4-4

South Korea: 3-4

China: 3-5^

Denmark: 2-5^

ROC: 1-6^

* Qualified for medal round

^ Eliminated from medal round