How to watch the 2022 Genesis Invitational via live online stream

The final stop the PGA Tour’s west coast swing is this weekend, as venerable Riviera Country Club plays host to the 2022 Genesis Invitational just a couple miles from the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles.

Live stream options for the Genesis Invitational are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

To watch the Genesis Invitational on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

4 to 8 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

(Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth)

PGA Tour Live Streams 3 and 4

Featured group coverage (Cameron Champ, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele)

Featured group coverage (Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas)

Featured hole coverage

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1 to 3 p.m. ET: General coverage

NBC Sports

3 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

12:30 to 3 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Streams 3 and 4

12:15 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Coverage schedule, Final round

1 to 3 p.m. ET: General coverage

NBC Sports

3 to 6:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

3 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

12:30 to 3 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

3 to 6:30 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Streams 3 and 4

12:15 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

3 to 6:30 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage