How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the February 16th episode

AEW returns to your screens tonight with a new episode of Dynamite coming live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville.

We’re inching closer and closer to next month’s Revolution pay-per-view and the company continues to build with tonight’s show. Five matches have been announced, including a title match between two of the “Four Pillars.”

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, February 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page was emerged victorious in his Texas Death Match against Lance Archer last week and may already have a new challenger. Following the match, Adam Cole came to the ring and handed the champ his belt, making it clear that he’s next in line for a title shot. We’ll see what will come from this on tonight’s episode and if a title match is in store for Revolution.

We saw the first Face of the Revolution qualifying match last week where none other than Keith Lee made his AEW debut, dispatching of Isiah Kassidy to advance to the ladder match at the ppv. Tonight, we’ll get a second qualifier match as Wardlow will go one-on-one with Max Caster.

Speaking of newcomers, Switchblade Jay White made his AEW debut last week when he showed up to help the Young Bucks and Adam Cole beat up Roppongi Vice backstage. The Young Bucks questioned why Cole brought him in considering White’s previous beef with Kenny Omega so this appears to be ramping up the eventual civil war within the Elite.

Also on the show, TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will defend his belt against Darby Allin, Mercedes Martinez will face Thunder Rosa in a no disqualification match, Bryan Danielson goes one-on-one with Lee Moriarty, and the Inner Circle explodes with Chris Jericho and Jake Hager facing Santana and Ortiz.