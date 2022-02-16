No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs will go for their 15th consecutive victory when they host the Pepperdine Waves on Wednesday night.

Gonzaga (21-2, 10-0 West Coast) remains the only WCC team that hasn’t lost in conference play this season heading into this matchup. The Bulldogs are rated No. 1 overall in the latest KenPom ratings, and Drew Timme is the team’s leading scorer with 17.7 points per game, and Chet Holmgren is averaging 14.5 points and 9.3 rebounds this season.

Pepperdine (7-20, 1-11 WCC) lost 11 of their last 12 games going into Wednesday night, and they’re coming off a 91-85 loss to the BYU Cougars over the weekend. The Waves are No. 285 overall in the latest KenPom ratings, and their top scorer is Jan Zidek, who’s averaging 13 points per game.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine

When: Wednesday, February 16, 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, CA

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -29.5

Total: 162.5

The Pick

Over 162.5

Both teams like to push the pace, and there will be plenty of points scored in this matchup. Gonzaga ranks inside the top 10 nationally in possessions per game, and Pepperdine is just outside the top 50. It’s a big number, but the total should surpass 162 points.

