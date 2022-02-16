No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 11 Texas Tech: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 7 Baylor Bears and No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders will match up in what should be an entertaining Big 12 matchup in Lubbock, Texas on Wednesday night.

Baylor (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) will go for their third consecutive victory, but they continue to be banged up. The Bears have been without leading scorer LJ Cryer since January 25th, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s season ended with a knee injury against the Texas Longhorns over the weekend.

Texas Tech (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) will look for their fifth win in their last six games heading into Wednesday night. The Red Raiders could be without arguably the most important person on the roster as Kevin McCullar left the last game against the TCU Horned Frogs with an ankle injury.

How to watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech

When: Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas Tech -1

Total: 136

The Pick

Texas Tech -1

It’s tough to handicap a game when there are still injury question marks on both sides, but let’s side with the home team on Wednesday night. Texas Tech is 15-0 at home this season, and they will be ready to go against the defending champions and one of the top teams in the country.

