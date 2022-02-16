No. 5 Purdue vs. Northwestern: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The fifth-ranked Purdue Boilermakers survived a close matchup over the weekend, and they will head out on the road to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday night.

Purdue (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) is coming off a one-point win over the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday afternoon to barely avoid a two-game losing streak. The Boilermakers have the top-rated offense in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, but their defense is outside the top 100 in that category. Jaden Ivey is the team’s leading scorer with 17.4 points per game.

Northwestern (12-11, 5-9 Big Ten) had a three-game winning streak snapped with a loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats are rated No. 60 overall in KenPom, and they’re rated around the same in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Boo Buie is the team’s leading scorer with 15.1 points per game, and he’s also averaging 4.7 assists.

How to watch Purdue vs. Northwestern

When: Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, IL

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Big Ten Network on FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -5.5

Total: 145.5

The Pick

Purdue -5.5

The Boilermakers are simply a much better team than Northwestern, and they should cover this number. It’s tough to imagine the Wildcats limiting Purdue’s offense, and the Boilermakers should be focused as they continue to compete for the top spot in the Big Ten standings.

