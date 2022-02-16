Vanderbilt vs. No. 2 Auburn: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The second-ranked Auburn Tigers are heavy favorites heading into their second consecutive home game as they host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday night.

Auburn (23-2, 11-1 SEC) has just two losses this season, and both came in overtime. The Tigers are No. 5 in the latest KenPom ratings, and they are inside the top 15 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Auburn’s top scorer is Jabari Smith, who averages 15.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Vanderbilt (13-11, 5-7 SEC) had a two-game winning streak ended on Saturday when they fell short on the road against the Tennessee Volunteers. The Commodores rate 75th overall in KenPom, and their struggles have come on the offensive end of the floor. Scotty Pippen Jr. is the team’s leading scorer with 18.9 points per game.

How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Auburn

When: Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -14

Total: 142

The Pick

Auburn -14

The Commodores are headed on the road for the second game in a row, while Auburn is playing a consecutive home game. Tigers point guard Zep Jasper returned to the floor over the weekend, and his presence provides a major boost to Auburn, which should push the pace and cover this number Wednesday night.

