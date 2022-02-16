Seton Hall vs. No. 24 UConn: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The 24th-ranked UConn Huskies will go for their second win in a row when they host the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday night.

UConn (17-7, 8-5 Big East) is coming off a three-point road victory over the St. John’s Red Storm on Sunday afternoon, following a loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Huskies are rated inside the top 20 in the latest KenPom ratings, and they’re led by R.J. Cole, who leads the team in points (16.2), assists (4.5) and steals (1.4) per game.

Seton Hall (15-8, 6-7 Big East) lost their last game when they went on the road and lost 73-67 to the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday. The Pirates were without second-leading scorer Bryce Aiken, who hasn’t played in a game in more than a month, and it remains to be seen when he will return.

How to watch Seton Hall vs. UConn

When: Wednesday, February 16, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where to live stream online: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports mobile

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UConn -5.5

Total: 137.5

The Pick

UConn -5

This is a solid betting spot for the Huskies to cover this number as they return for a home game for the first time in more than a week. Meanwhile, Seton Hall will play their second straight road matchup against a ranked team, and UConn is the better team especially on the offensive end. The Huskies should cover this number at home.

