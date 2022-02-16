Mississippi State vs. No. 25 Alabama: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Alabama Crimson Tide are back inside the top 25 as they look for their third consecutive victory when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday night.

Alabama (16-9, 6-6 SEC) is coming off a one-point home win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The Crimson Tide are inside the top 20 overall in the latest KenPom ratings and while they’re a top-15 team in adjusted offensive efficiency, they rate 66th on the defensive end. Jaden Shackelford is the team’s leading scorer with 17.3 points per game.

Mississippi State (14-10, 5-6 SEC) is on a three-game losing streak, and they’re rated just inside the top 50 in KenPom. Their strength comes on the offensive end, which is rated just outside the top 25, but they rank 86th defensively. Mississippi State is led by Iverson Molinar, who is putting up 18.4 points per game.

How to watch Mississippi State vs. Alabama

When: Wednesday, February 16, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: TBD

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Alabama -5.5

Total: 150

The Pick

Under 150

The Crimson Tide love to push the pace as they rank inside the top 20 nationally in possessions per game, but Mississippi State will do everything they can to slow this game down with their slow style of play. The Bulldogs rank 271st in pace, and that’s enough for me to suggest taking the under with this high of a total.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.