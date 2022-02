2022 post Super Bowl rankings for fantasy football leagues

The Super Bowl is growing smaller in our rearview mirror while the 2022 season gets closer and closer. That means it is time for some way to early fantasy football rankings! We have the usual caveats at this early point. Free agency, the NFL Draft and possible trades all need to be wrapped up before we can truly know what players each team will have available to them. But that isn’t going to stop us! No siree!

Who is the No. 1 pick?

The last two seasons the consensus No. 1 pick has been Christian McCaffrey and he has been injured in both seasons. He will still be a high draft pick, but the majority of drafters will be afraid to triple-down on the multi-dimensional back this season. That likely leaves Jonathan Taylor as the No. 1 player on the majority of fantasy draft boards.

Taylor will have competition for the No. 1 spot. Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, Cooper Kupp, Austin Ekeler, Davante Adams to name a few. But in the end, Taylor is younger, healthier, and now a proven fantasy stud. He will be the No. 1 pick until further notice in these rankings.

2022 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Overall