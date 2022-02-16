 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 post Super Bowl quarterback rankings for fantasy football leagues

We take you through our quarterback .5 PPR rankings heading into the 2022 NFL season.

By Chet Gresham
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws the ball in the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2021 season is over. The Los Angeles Rams are your new world champions, while the Cincinnati Bengals regroup to make another run at the title. Both of those teams have stability at the quarterback position, which is one of the main reasons they made it to the final game of the season. Many teams do not have that stability and will desperately try to shore up that position in the off season. But, trades rather than free agent signings are the only way to do that this year. Could Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, or Kyler Murray be behind center for a new team come Week 1? Probably not, but weirder things have happened.

Who is the top pick?

The 2022 fantasy football season will have some offseason movement for quarterbacks, but for the most part teams are working with what they have. And what we have in the NFL right now is a great group of quarterbacks. Picking the No. 1 quarterback is not an easy task this season. I have Josh Allen in that slot, as he continued to show he can throw for a ton of fantasy points, but also run for a big number as well. Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray have the highest upside for fantasy points, but they also have shown enough inconsistency to not put all your money on them.

2022 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Quarterback

2022 Quarterback rankings

Rk Name Team
1 Josh Allen BUF
2 Patrick Mahomes II KC
3 Justin Herbert LAC
4 Deshaun Watson HOU
5 Aaron Rodgers GB
6 Kyler Murray ARI
7 Lamar Jackson BAL
8 Joe Burrow CIN
9 Dak Prescott DAL
10 Matthew Stafford LAR
11 Jalen Hurts PHI
12 Russell Wilson SEA
13 Trey Lance SF
14 Justin Fields CHI
15 Kirk Cousins MIN
16 Ryan Tannehill TEN
17 Mac Jones NE
18 Tua Tagovailoa MIA
19 Derek Carr LV
20 Trevor Lawrence JAC
21 Matt Ryan ATL
22 Zach Wilson NYJ
23 Jameis Winston NO
24 Carson Wentz IND
25 Baker Mayfield CLE
26 Jimmy Garoppolo SF
27 Daniel Jones NYG
28 Jared Goff DET
29 Teddy Bridgewater DEN
30 Taysom Hill NO
31 Ryan Fitzpatrick WAS
32 Davis Mills HOU
33 Sam Darnold CAR
34 Marcus Mariota LV
35 Jordan Love GB
37 Taylor Heinicke WAS
38 Mitchell Trubisky BUF
39 Gardner Minshew II PHI
40 Drew Lock DEN
41 Tyrod Taylor HOU
42 Cam Newton CAR
43 Jacoby Brissett MIA

