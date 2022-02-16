2022 post Super Bowl quarterback rankings for fantasy football leagues

The 2021 season is over. The Los Angeles Rams are your new world champions, while the Cincinnati Bengals regroup to make another run at the title. Both of those teams have stability at the quarterback position, which is one of the main reasons they made it to the final game of the season. Many teams do not have that stability and will desperately try to shore up that position in the off season. But, trades rather than free agent signings are the only way to do that this year. Could Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, or Kyler Murray be behind center for a new team come Week 1? Probably not, but weirder things have happened.

Who is the top pick?

The 2022 fantasy football season will have some offseason movement for quarterbacks, but for the most part teams are working with what they have. And what we have in the NFL right now is a great group of quarterbacks. Picking the No. 1 quarterback is not an easy task this season. I have Josh Allen in that slot, as he continued to show he can throw for a ton of fantasy points, but also run for a big number as well. Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray have the highest upside for fantasy points, but they also have shown enough inconsistency to not put all your money on them.

2022 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Quarterback