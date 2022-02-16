 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 post Super Bowl running back rankings for fantasy football leagues

We take you through our running back .5 PPR rankings heading into the 2022 NFL season.

By Chet Gresham
Running back Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Where did the 2021 season go? How are we already doing rankings for 2022? I don’t know, but I’m glad for a little more sleep and to start thinking about how next season might go down. For this piece, we’ll be looking at running backs. Yes, they are devalued in real football, but still are neck and neck with wide receivers in importance for fake football.

2021 was a breakout year for Jonathan Taylor, while Derrick Henry suffered an injury, but also led the league in fantasy points per game. Rookie Najee Harris won on volume and Austin Ekeler continued his extreme upside with the ball.

Who is the top pick?

Jonathan Taylor is the No. 1 running back and likely No. 1 overall pick for the majority of fantasy players. Of course, Derrick Henry was a monster before getting hurt last season and in a per game basis is your no-doubt No. 1 fantasy player, but I worry about him holding up to another big workload. Austin Ekeler is a sneaky No. 1 possibility, while Christian McCaffrey could easily be the best fantasy back if he can stay healthy.

2022 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Running back

2022 Running back rankings

Rk Name Team
1 Jonathan Taylor IND
2 Dalvin Cook MIN
3 Austin Ekeler LAC
4 Derrick Henry TEN
5 Christian McCaffrey CAR
6 Joe Mixon CIN
7 Alvin Kamara NO
8 Nick Chubb CLE
9 Najee Harris PIT
10 Javonte Williams DEN
11 D'Andre Swift DET
12 Antonio Gibson WAS
13 David Montgomery CHI
14 Elijah Mitchell SF
15 Saquon Barkley NYG
16 Aaron Jones GB
17 Cam Akers LAR
18 Ezekiel Elliott DAL
19 Leonard Fournette TB
20 Josh Jacobs LV
21 J.K. Dobbins BAL
22 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC
23 James Conner ARI
24 AJ Dillon GB
25 Damien Harris NE
26 Michael Carter NYJ
27 Miles Sanders PHI
28 Rashaad Penny SEA
29 Kareem Hunt CLE
30 Devin Singletary BUF
31 James Robinson JAC
32 Tony Pollard DAL
33 Travis Etienne Jr. JAC
34 Chase Edmonds ARI
35 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL
36 Melvin Gordon III DEN
37 Sony Michel LAR
38 Rhamondre Stevenson NE
39 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR
40 Alexander Mattison MIN
41 Chris Carson SEA
42 Ronald Jones II TB
43 Darrel Williams KC
44 Myles Gaskin MIA
45 Chuba Hubbard CAR
46 J.D. McKissic WAS
47 Raheem Mostert SF
48 Jamaal Williams DET
49 James White NE
50 Nyheim Hines IND
51 Zack Moss BUF
52 Kenneth Gainwell PHI
53 Trey Sermon SF
54 Ty Johnson NYJ
55 David Johnson HOU
56 Justin Jackson LAC
57 Phillip Lindsay MIA
58 Boston Scott PHI
59 Marlon Mack IND
60 Mark Ingram II NO
61 Damien Williams CHI
62 Carlos Hyde JAC
63 Mike Davis ATL
64 Kenyan Drake LV
65 Kenneth Walker FA
66 Salvon Ahmed MIA
67 Malcolm Brown MIA
68 Breece Hall FA
69 Jerick McKinnon KC
70 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
71 Wayne Gallman Jr. MIN
72 Devontae Booker NYG
73 Isaiah Spiller FA
74 Latavius Murray BAL
75 Samaje Perine CIN
76 Gus Edwards BAL
77 Tarik Cohen CHI
78 Darrynton Evans TEN
79 Joshua Kelley LAC
80 Matt Breida BUF
81 D'Onta Foreman TEN
82 Khalil Herbert CHI
83 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB
84 Devonta Freeman BAL
85 D'Ernest Johnson CLE
86 Tevin Coleman NYJ
87 Rex Burkhead HOU
88 Kene Nwangwu MIN
89 Jaret Patterson WAS
90 Duke Johnson Jr. MIA
91 Giovani Bernard TB
92 Jordan Howard PHI
93 Jeremy McNichols FA
94 DeeJay Dallas SEA
95 Derrick Gore KC
96 Dontrell Hilliard TEN

