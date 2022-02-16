2022 post Super Bowl running back rankings for fantasy football leagues

Where did the 2021 season go? How are we already doing rankings for 2022? I don’t know, but I’m glad for a little more sleep and to start thinking about how next season might go down. For this piece, we’ll be looking at running backs. Yes, they are devalued in real football, but still are neck and neck with wide receivers in importance for fake football.

2021 was a breakout year for Jonathan Taylor, while Derrick Henry suffered an injury, but also led the league in fantasy points per game. Rookie Najee Harris won on volume and Austin Ekeler continued his extreme upside with the ball.

Who is the top pick?

Jonathan Taylor is the No. 1 running back and likely No. 1 overall pick for the majority of fantasy players. Of course, Derrick Henry was a monster before getting hurt last season and in a per game basis is your no-doubt No. 1 fantasy player, but I worry about him holding up to another big workload. Austin Ekeler is a sneaky No. 1 possibility, while Christian McCaffrey could easily be the best fantasy back if he can stay healthy.

2022 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Running back