2022 post Super Bowl running back rankings for fantasy football leagues

Where did the 2021 season go? How are we already doing rankings for 2022? I don’t know, but I’m glad for a little more sleep and to start thinking about how next season might go down. For this piece, we’ll be looking at running backs. Yes, they are devalued in real football, but still are neck and neck with wide receivers in importance for fake football.
2021 was a breakout year for Jonathan Taylor, while Derrick Henry suffered an injury, but also led the league in fantasy points per game. Rookie Najee Harris won on volume and Austin Ekeler continued his extreme upside with the ball.
Who is the top pick?
Jonathan Taylor is the No. 1 running back and likely No. 1 overall pick for the majority of fantasy players. Of course, Derrick Henry was a monster before getting hurt last season and in a per game basis is your no-doubt No. 1 fantasy player, but I worry about him holding up to another big workload. Austin Ekeler is a sneaky No. 1 possibility, while Christian McCaffrey could easily be the best fantasy back if he can stay healthy.
2022 Running back rankings
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|2
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|3
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|4
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|6
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|7
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|8
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|9
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|10
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|11
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|12
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|13
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|14
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|15
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|16
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|17
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|18
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|19
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|20
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|21
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|22
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|23
|James Conner
|ARI
|24
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|25
|Damien Harris
|NE
|26
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|27
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|28
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|29
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|30
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|31
|James Robinson
|JAC
|32
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|33
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|JAC
|34
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|35
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|36
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|37
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|38
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|39
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|LAR
|40
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|41
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|42
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|43
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|44
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|45
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|46
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|47
|Raheem Mostert
|SF
|48
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|49
|James White
|NE
|50
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|51
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|52
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|53
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|54
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|55
|David Johnson
|HOU
|56
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|57
|Phillip Lindsay
|MIA
|58
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|59
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|60
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|61
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|62
|Carlos Hyde
|JAC
|63
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|64
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|65
|Kenneth Walker
|FA
|66
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|67
|Malcolm Brown
|MIA
|68
|Breece Hall
|FA
|69
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|70
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|71
|Wayne Gallman Jr.
|MIN
|72
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|73
|Isaiah Spiller
|FA
|74
|Latavius Murray
|BAL
|75
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|76
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|77
|Tarik Cohen
|CHI
|78
|Darrynton Evans
|TEN
|79
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|80
|Matt Breida
|BUF
|81
|D'Onta Foreman
|TEN
|82
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|83
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|84
|Devonta Freeman
|BAL
|85
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|86
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|87
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|88
|Kene Nwangwu
|MIN
|89
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|90
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|MIA
|91
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|92
|Jordan Howard
|PHI
|93
|Jeremy McNichols
|FA
|94
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|95
|Derrick Gore
|KC
|96
|Dontrell Hilliard
|TEN