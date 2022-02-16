 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 post Super Bowl wide receiver rankings for fantasy football leagues

We take you through our wide receiver .5 PPR rankings heading into the 2022 NFL season.

By Chet Gresham
Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after a catch during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The 2021 season is over and despite an MVP award for Aaron Rodgers, the best player from start to finish was Cooper Kupp, who completed the triple crown for wide receivers while also winning Super Bowl MVP. It’s tough to beat that. But, there were plenty of big seasons from wide receivers, who are less likely to get injured than running backs despite a lower fantasy upside.

Who is the top pick?

Cooper Kupp is going to be the No. 1 fantasy wide receiver taken in 2022. His numbers were crazy, as he almost had 100 more PPR fantasy points than Davante Adams. Of course, that doesn’t mean a repeat performance is on tap because that rarely happens in the NFL. Adams, Deebo Samuel, Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tyreek Hill all have No. 1 upside though. Kupp is going to likely cost too much in drafts when you consider how difficult it is to repeat such an amazing season.

2022 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Wide receiver

2022 wide receiver rankings

Rk Name Tm
1 Cooper Kupp LAR
2 Davante Adams GB
3 Justin Jefferson MIN
4 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
5 Tyreek Hill KC
6 Deebo Samuel SF
7 Stefon Diggs BUF
8 A.J. Brown TEN
9 CeeDee Lamb DAL
10 Keenan Allen LAC
11 D.K. Metcalf SEA
12 Chris Godwin TB
13 DeAndre Hopkins ARI
14 Jaylen Waddle MIA
15 Mike Evans TB
16 Diontae Johnson PIT
17 Tee Higgins CIN
18 Michael Thomas NO
19 Tyler Lockett SEA
20 DJ Moore CAR
21 Calvin Ridley ATL
22 Brandin Cooks HOU
23 Elijah Moore NYJ
24 Hunter Renfrow LV
25 Michael Pittman Jr. IND
26 Amari Cooper DAL
27 Terry McLaurin WAS
28 Robert Woods LAR
29 DeVonta Smith PHI
30 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL
31 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
32 Adam Thielen MIN
33 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR
34 Jerry Jeudy DEN
35 Allen Robinson II CHI
36 Marquise Brown BAL
37 Darnell Mooney CHI
38 Brandon Aiyuk SF
39 Mike Williams LAC
40 Chase Claypool PIT
41 Christian Kirk ARI
42 Courtland Sutton DEN
43 Gabriel Davis BUF
44 Rashod Bateman BAL
45 DeVante Parker MIA
46 Kadarius Toney NYG
47 Michael Gallup DAL
48 Van Jefferson LAR
49 Jarvis Landry CLE
50 Jakobi Meyers NE
51 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
52 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC
53 Rondale Moore ARI
54 Russell Gage ATL
55 Tyler Boyd CIN
56 Corey Davis NYJ
57 Sterling Shepard NYG
58 Cole Beasley BUF
59 Robby Anderson CAR
60 Kenny Golladay NYG
61 Will Fuller V MIA
62 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR
63 Julio Jones TEN
64 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC
65 Curtis Samuel WAS
66 Emmanuel Sanders BUF
67 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC
68 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB
69 Mecole Hardman KC
70 Joshua Palmer LAC
71 Nelson Agholor NE
72 Parris Campbell IND
73 Jameson Williams FA
74 Allen Lazard GB
75 A.J. Green ARI
76 Marquez Callaway NO
77 Tre'Quan Smith NO
78 Jalen Reagor PHI
79 Bryan Edwards LV
80 Nico Collins HOU
81 Tim Patrick DEN
82 Treylon Burks FA
83 Jamison Crowder NYJ
84 Darius Slayton NYG
85 Josh Reynolds DET
86 Garrett Wilson FA
87 Antonio Brown FA
88 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE
89 Kendrick Bourne NE
90 Chris Olave FA
91 Quintez Cephus DET
92 Byron Pringle KC
93 Braxton Berrios NYJ
94 Tyrell Williams FA
95 Dyami Brown WAS
96 Demarcus Robinson KC
97 KJ Hamler DEN
98 K.J. Osborn MIN
99 Zay Jones LV
100 Tyler Johnson TB
101 T.Y. Hilton IND
102 Randall Cobb GB
103 Laquon Treadwell JAC
104 Anthony Schwartz CLE
105 Jamal Agnew JAC
106 Quez Watkins PHI
107 Sammy Watkins BAL
108 DeSean Jackson LV
109 Jalen Guyton LAC
110 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA
111 James Washington PIT

