2022 post Super Bowl wide receiver rankings for fantasy football leagues

The 2021 season is over and despite an MVP award for Aaron Rodgers, the best player from start to finish was Cooper Kupp, who completed the triple crown for wide receivers while also winning Super Bowl MVP. It’s tough to beat that. But, there were plenty of big seasons from wide receivers, who are less likely to get injured than running backs despite a lower fantasy upside.

Who is the top pick?

Cooper Kupp is going to be the No. 1 fantasy wide receiver taken in 2022. His numbers were crazy, as he almost had 100 more PPR fantasy points than Davante Adams. Of course, that doesn’t mean a repeat performance is on tap because that rarely happens in the NFL. Adams, Deebo Samuel, Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tyreek Hill all have No. 1 upside though. Kupp is going to likely cost too much in drafts when you consider how difficult it is to repeat such an amazing season.

2022 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Wide receiver