2022 post Super Bowl wide receiver rankings for fantasy football leagues

The 2021 season is over and despite an MVP award for Aaron Rodgers, the best player from start to finish was Cooper Kupp, who completed the triple crown for wide receivers while also winning Super Bowl MVP. It’s tough to beat that. But, there were plenty of big seasons from wide receivers, who are less likely to get injured than running backs despite a lower fantasy upside.
Who is the top pick?
Cooper Kupp is going to be the No. 1 fantasy wide receiver taken in 2022. His numbers were crazy, as he almost had 100 more PPR fantasy points than Davante Adams. Of course, that doesn’t mean a repeat performance is on tap because that rarely happens in the NFL. Adams, Deebo Samuel, Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tyreek Hill all have No. 1 upside though. Kupp is going to likely cost too much in drafts when you consider how difficult it is to repeat such an amazing season.
2022 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Wide receiver
2022 wide receiver rankings
|Rk
|Name
|Tm
|Rk
|Name
|Tm
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|2
|Davante Adams
|GB
|3
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|5
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|6
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|7
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|8
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|9
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|10
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|11
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|12
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|13
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|14
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|15
|Mike Evans
|TB
|16
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|17
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|18
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|19
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|20
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|21
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|22
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|23
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|24
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|25
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|26
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|27
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|28
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|29
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|30
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|31
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|32
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|33
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|LAR
|34
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|35
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|36
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|37
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|38
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|39
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|40
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|41
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|42
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|43
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|44
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|45
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|46
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|47
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|48
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|49
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|50
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|51
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|52
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|JAC
|53
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|54
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|55
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|56
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|57
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|58
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|59
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|60
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|61
|Will Fuller V
|MIA
|62
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|63
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|64
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|65
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|66
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|67
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|68
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|69
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|70
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|71
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|72
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|73
|Jameson Williams
|FA
|74
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|75
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|76
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|77
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|78
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|79
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|80
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|81
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|82
|Treylon Burks
|FA
|83
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|84
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|85
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|86
|Garrett Wilson
|FA
|87
|Antonio Brown
|FA
|88
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|89
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|90
|Chris Olave
|FA
|91
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|92
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|93
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|94
|Tyrell Williams
|FA
|95
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|96
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|97
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|98
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|99
|Zay Jones
|LV
|100
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|101
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|102
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|103
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAC
|104
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|105
|Jamal Agnew
|JAC
|106
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|107
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|108
|DeSean Jackson
|LV
|109
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|110
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|111
|James Washington
|PIT