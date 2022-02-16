 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 post Super Bowl tight end rankings for fantasy football leagues

We take you through our tight end .5 PPR rankings heading into the 2022 NFL season.

By Chet Gresham
Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens walks on the field during pregame warm ups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The 2021 season is slowly fading away and that means it’s time to take a nap, wake up, and start working on the 2022 fantasy football season. As usual, the 2021 season was your normal one for inconsistent production from tight ends. Of course, the top guys were still great when healthy. We saw a big jump from Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, as he took over the job there and rookie Kyle Pitts, though somewhat inconsistent, put up great numbers for a rookie. Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Darren Waller remained consistent when healthy, but the position is always tough after the top 3-5 players.

Who is the top pick?

Last season we saw Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce battle for the No. 1 fantasy spot, which is a new development. Andrews ended up the No. 1 fantasy tight end and it feels like the two are 1a and 1b at the position. There really is no right or wrong answer when choosing between the two, but I like the Chiefs to be a bit more consistent than last season, so am leaning Kelce again.

2022 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Tight end

2022 tight end rankings

Rk Name Team
Rk Name Team
1 Travis Kelce KC
2 Mark Andrews BAL
3 Darren Waller LV
4 Kyle Pitts ATL
5 George Kittle SF
6 T.J. Hockenson DET
7 Dallas Goedert PHI
8 Dawson Knox BUF
9 Rob Gronkowski TB
10 Pat Freiermuth PIT
11 Mike Gesicki MIA
12 Dalton Schultz DAL
13 Noah Fant DEN
14 Hunter Henry NE
15 Logan Thomas WAS
16 Irv Smith Jr. MIN
17 Cole Kmet CHI
18 Zach Ertz ARI
19 Tyler Higbee LAR
20 David Njoku CLE
21 Evan Engram NYG
22 Gerald Everett SEA
23 Robert Tonyan GB
24 Jonnu Smith NE
25 Donald Parham Jr. LAC
26 Mo Alie-Cox IND
27 Austin Hooper CLE
28 Tyler Conklin MIN
29 Cameron Brate TB
30 Jared Cook LAC
31 Adam Trautman NO
32 Blake Jarwin DAL
33 Eric Ebron PIT
34 Dan Arnold JAC
35 O.J. Howard TB
36 Hayden Hurst ATL
37 Anthony Firkser TEN
38 Chris Herndon IV MIN
39 Jimmy Graham CHI
40 Jack Doyle IND

More From DraftKings Nation