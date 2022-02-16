2022 post Super Bowl tight end rankings for fantasy football leagues

The 2021 season is slowly fading away and that means it’s time to take a nap, wake up, and start working on the 2022 fantasy football season. As usual, the 2021 season was your normal one for inconsistent production from tight ends. Of course, the top guys were still great when healthy. We saw a big jump from Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, as he took over the job there and rookie Kyle Pitts, though somewhat inconsistent, put up great numbers for a rookie. Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Darren Waller remained consistent when healthy, but the position is always tough after the top 3-5 players.

Who is the top pick?

Last season we saw Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce battle for the No. 1 fantasy spot, which is a new development. Andrews ended up the No. 1 fantasy tight end and it feels like the two are 1a and 1b at the position. There really is no right or wrong answer when choosing between the two, but I like the Chiefs to be a bit more consistent than last season, so am leaning Kelce again.

2022 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Tight end