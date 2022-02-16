NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, February 16

The NBA has a packed slate tonight with 11 games taking place as the league gears up for the All-Star Game this weekend. Tomorrow will be the last set of games before the break, with NBA action returning on February 24th. Until then, there’s plenty of NBA DFS to played. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

LaMarcus Aldridge, Brooklyn Nets, $4,900

It’s rare to find Aldridge listed as a value player, as his salary has generally stayed above $5k for most of the season. He just made his return after missing seven straight games with an ankle injury, and he jumped right back into it, logging 19 points and 8 rebounds in just 19 minutes on the floor. He shared time with newly-inked Andre Drummond.

Take Aldridge now while he’s got some guaranteed playing time, as the return of Nic Claxton (hamstring) is imminent and all three of those guys could potentially be in a shared rotation at center, cutting down on minutes for everyone. But if Aldridge can bring in 28.5 fantasy points in just 19 minutes in his return from injury, he should be a fairly solid choice going forward at this price tag.

Jae Crowder, Phoenix Suns, $4,900

I know for a fact that Crowder has made my value list very recently, and it’s not without good reason. Crowder’s season-long average of 21.7 fantasy points has been smashed recently, as he’s been averaging 26.85 through his last five games. He only put up five in the points column against the Clippers last night, but he added six rebounds and three steals, still totaling 22.5 fantasy points at DraftKings. He’ll take on the lowly Houston Rockets tonight, who the Suns shouldn’t have any trouble dominating on both ends of the coury. Crowder has seen at least 30 minutes in four of his last five, so expect the numbers he turned in last night against the Clips to be higher tonight against the Rockets.

Alec Burks, New York Knicks, $4,800

Burks has been coming off the bench and making a big impact for the Knicks, averaging 24.5 fantasy points at DraftKings through his last five games. His field goal percentage has dipped a bit, falling under 30 percent in his last two straight games, but he still managed to bring 24.5 and 27 fantasy points in those two games. He’s also grabbed exactly six boards in five of his last six games, scoring double digit points in four of those games as well. He can’t stay hot like this forever, but his recent performances make him a solid value pick for the time being.