Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, February 16

We have a quality 11-game schedule in the Association on Wednesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Jakob Poeltl to have a double-double (+105)

For our first player prop bet, we are going to go with San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl to have a double-double against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder lack depth in the front court, which is good news for Poeltl. In Oklahoma City’s last game against the Knicks, they allowed center Mitchell Robinson to post 14 points and 17 rebounds.

The Thunder also allowed both Nikola Vucevic and Joel Embiid post double-doubles in their previous two games against Chicago and Philly. The 26-year-old is having a good season for Spurs, averaging 13.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. The last time the Spurs played the Thunder, he had 13 points and eight rebounds. Poeltl has posted double-digit rebounds in five out of his last 10 games and scored more than 10 points in seven out of his last 10.

Scottie Barnes over 14.5 points (-105)

The Raptors will need someone to step up tonight with All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet potentially out with a knee injury. One potential candidate is rookie small forward Scottie Barnes, who has a favorable matchup tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This season, the Timberwolves are allowing the fourth-most points to small forwards (22.8 points per game). Barnes has scored more than 14.5 points in six out of his last 10 games. He, along with the rest of the team struggled in Monday’s 30-point loss, but he did take 10 attempts from the field. If he takes the same amount of attempts tonight, Barnes should be good.

DeMar DeRozan over 32.5 points (+100)

We are going to wrap-up tonight’s prop bets with Chicago Bulls All-Star small forward DeMar DeRozan, who is playing at an MVP level this season. DeRozan is averaging 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

While that is impressive, DeRozan taken his game to another level, scoring 34.3 points per game in his last 10 games. The veteran forward is coming off an impressive 40-point outing against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. With the tear that he’s on, it is hard to bet against him. The 32-year-old DeRozan has scored more than 32.5 points in six out of his last 10 games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.