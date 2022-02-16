Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Knicks on Wednesday

In the first game of a doubleheader on ESPN tonight, the Brooklyn Nets will go to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks.

The last time these two rivals played each other, the Nets defeated the Knicks 112-110 at Barclays Center in December. James Harden scored a game-high 34 points, to go along with 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Knicks are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 217.

Nets vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +3.5

The Nets snapped their season-high 11-game losing streak on Monday night with a 109-85 win over the Sacramento Kings at Barclays. Seth Curry, who just joined the team last week, had 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. The Nets also shot 51.2% from the field and held the Kings to only 34.4% shooting.

Brooklyn will look to build off Monday’s win tonight against New York and hope to snap their eight-game road losing streak. The Nets are 3-8-1 against the spread in their last 12 games and 1-4 ATS in their last five games against Atlantic division teams. Brooklyn is also 6-6 ATS when listed as the road underdog this season.

The Knicks are dealing with their own struggles as they’ve lost four out of their last five games. New York has lost two straight games at Madison Square Garden after suffering a four-point overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Knicks are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games and 2-4 ATS in their last six games against teams from the East. New York is also 10-11 ATS when they are listed as home favorites this season.

Over/Under: Over 217

When these two teams played earlier this season, the total points scored were 222. The total has gone over in four of Brooklyn’s last five games, while the total has gone over in five of New York’s last seven games. Neither of these teams have played well on defense in their last 10 games, making this a prime opportunity for the over.

