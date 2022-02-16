 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Timberwolves on Wednesday

We go over some of the best betting options for Wednesday’s matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

By Jovan C. Alford
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors will wrap up the unofficial first half of the regular season tonight against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Raptors (31-25) are back in the playoff picture this season and trying to move up the East standings. The Timberwolves (31-27) are currently in the play-in tournament out West, which would be a vast improvement from where they were last season. Minnesota is one-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 229.5.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -1

The Raptors enter tonight’s game on a two-game losing streak after suffering a 30-point blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. VanVleet led Toronto with 20 points, but the Raptors shot 30.5% from the field and 23.5% from three-point range. They will try to bounce back tonight against the T’Wolves, who just played last night against the Charlotte Hornets.

Toronto is 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games and 5-1 ATS in their last six road games. This season, the Raptors have a record of 15-12 away from Scotiabank Arena and have won five out of their last six road contests.

The Timberwolves are coming off of a six-point overtime win against the Hornets. With the win, Minnesota has now won seven-straight games at home. In those games, the T’Wolves are averaging 121.8 points per game. Minnesota is 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine games and 10-7-1 ATS when they are the home favorite this season. However, they do not fare well on the second night of a back-to-back this season as they are 3-5 ATS. If VanVleet does play, who is dealing with a knee injury, then take the Raptors -1/ML. But if he doesn’t, then I like Minny’s chances to close out the first half of the regular season with a win.

Over/Under: Over 229.5

The Raptors have a record of 31-25 this season when it comes to overs this season and are 13-14 with overs on the road. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have a league-best 36-22 record involving overs this season. The total has also gone over in 10 of their last 11 games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

