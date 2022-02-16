Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Warriors on Wednesday

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will wrap-up the first half of the regular season tonight against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Nuggets defeated the Warriors 89-86 at Chase Center on Dec. 28. Jokic led the way for Denver with 22 points, 19 rebounds, and five assists. Curry had a team-high 23 points (6-16 FG, 5-14 3pt), to go along with four rebounds, and four assists.

The Warriors are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 225.

Nuggets vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets +5.5

The Nuggets have won four out of their last five games after defeating the Orlando Magic 121-111 on Monday night at home. Denver has not had that same success on the road lately, losing three out of their last four games. The Nuggets’ lone road win came against the Toronto Raptors, where they won 110-109. Denver is 4-1 against the spread in the last five games and 6-1 ATS in their last seven games.

However, the Nuggets are 10-9 ATS when they are listed as the road underdog this season. The Warriors have lost three out of their last four games, which includes a 15-point defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. Golden State has struggled to cover the spread recently, going 0-5-1 ATS in the last six games. The Warriors are also 0-4 ATS in their last four home games and 5-10 ATS after a loss this season.

Over/Under: Over 225

When these two teams last played each other in December, the total points scored were 175. I definitely think we’ll see more points scored in tonight’s game at Chase Center with the All-Star break on the horizon. The total has gone over in 12 of the Nuggets’ last 18 games, while the total has gone over in five out of the Warriors’ last seven games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.