How to watch Daytona 500 qualifying on Wednesday via live online stream

The start of the regular series of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is here. The Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 20th with the green flag starting the race at 2:30 p.m. ET. This will be the 64th running of the Daytona 500 and NASCAR is implementing a new qualifying event for the occasion.

Single-car Qualifying

On Wednesday, February 16th we will have the single-car qualifying that will now be two rounds. The top-10 speeds from round one will move onto round two for a second heat. The two fastest times from that second heat will be cemented as the front-row starters for the Daytona 500.

Bluegreen Vacation Duels

For the remainder of the field, the remaining participants from the qualifier will then advance to the Bluegreen Vacation Duels on Thursday, February 17th starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Those that finished in an odd position from the qualifier will race in the first Duel and those that finished in an even position from the qualifier will race in the second Duel.

These duels are important because each one corresponds to a row in the field for the Daytona 500. The order that the cars finish in the first Duel will be the order that they appear in the inner row on Sunday. The order that the cars finish in the second Duel will be the order of the cars in the outer row, other than the two front-row cars that were determined on Wednesday.

How to watch qualifying for the Daytona 500

Date: Wednesday, February 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Bally Sports app, FOX Sports Live

Entry list