How to watch Daytona 500 qualifying on Wednesday via live online stream

The start of the regular series of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is here. The Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 20th with the green flag starting the race at 2:30 p.m. ET. This will be the 64th running of the Daytona 500 and NASCAR is implementing a new qualifying event for the occasion.
Single-car Qualifying
On Wednesday, February 16th we will have the single-car qualifying that will now be two rounds. The top-10 speeds from round one will move onto round two for a second heat. The two fastest times from that second heat will be cemented as the front-row starters for the Daytona 500.
Bluegreen Vacation Duels
For the remainder of the field, the remaining participants from the qualifier will then advance to the Bluegreen Vacation Duels on Thursday, February 17th starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Those that finished in an odd position from the qualifier will race in the first Duel and those that finished in an even position from the qualifier will race in the second Duel.
These duels are important because each one corresponds to a row in the field for the Daytona 500. The order that the cars finish in the first Duel will be the order that they appear in the inner row on Sunday. The order that the cars finish in the second Duel will be the order of the cars in the outer row, other than the two front-row cars that were determined on Wednesday.
How to watch qualifying for the Daytona 500
Date: Wednesday, February 16
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Bally Sports app, FOX Sports Live
Entry list
Daytona 500 entry list 2022
|Car #
|Driver
|Organization
|Crew Chief
|Manufacturer
|Sponsor
|Car #
|Driver
|Organization
|Crew Chief
|Manufacturer
|Sponsor
|1
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Phil Surgen
|Chevrolet
|Advent Health
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Jeremy Bullins
|Ford
|Discount Tire
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Justin Alexander
|Chevrolet
|Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Rodney Childers
|Ford
|Busch Light #BUSCHRACETEAM
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Cliff Daniels
|Chevrolet
|HendrickCars.com
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Matt McCall
|Ford
|Kohler Generators
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Ryan Sparks
|Chevrolet
|Built.com
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|Randall Burnett
|Chevrolet
|3CHI
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Alan Gustafson
|Chevrolet
|NAPA Auto Parts
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Drew Blickensderfer
|Ford
|Smithifeld
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Chris Gabehart
|Toyota
|FedEx Express
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Jonathan Hassler
|Ford
|Menards\Blue DEF\PEAK
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|John Klausmeier
|Ford
|Mahindra Tractors
|15
|David Ragan
|Rick Ware Racing
|Michael Hillman
|Ford
|Select Blinds Ford
|16
|Daniel Hemric (i)
|Kaulig Racing
|Matt Swiderski
|Chevrolet
|Heritage Pool Supply Group
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Scott Graves
|Ford
|Fastenal
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Ben Beshore
|Toyota
|M&M’s
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|James Small
|Toyota
|Bass Pro Shops
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Adam Stevens
|Toyota
|DeWalt
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Brian Wilson
|Ford
|Motorcraft \ Dex Imaging
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Paul Wolfe
|Ford
|Shell Pennzoil
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Bootie Barker III
|Toyota
|McDonald’s
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Ryan Fugle
|Chevrolet
|Axalta
|27
|Jacques Villeneuve
|Team Hezeberg
|Josh Reaume
|Ford
|Hezeberg Engineering Systems
|31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Trent Owens
|Chevrolet
|LeafFilter Gutter Protection
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Blake Harris
|Ford
|Love’s Travel Stops
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Seth Barbour
|Ford
|First Phase Credit Card
|41
|Cole Custer
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Mike Shiplett
|Ford
|HaasTooling.com
|42
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Jerame Donley
|Chevrolet
|Black Rifle Coffee Company
|43
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|David Elenz
|Chevrolet
|FOCUSfactor
|44
|Greg Biffle
|NY Racing Team
|Jay Guy
|Chevrolet
|Grambling State University
|45
|Kurt Busch
|23XI Racing
|Billy Scott
|Toyota
|Monster Energy
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Brian Pattie
|Chevrolet
|Kroger/ Irish Spring
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Greg Ives
|Chevrolet
|Ally
|50
|Kaz Grala
|TMT Racing
|TBA
|Pit Viper Sunglasses
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Billy Plourde
|Ford
|Nurtec ODT Ford
|55
|JJ Yeley (i)
|Motorsports Business Management
|George Church
|Toyota
|Hex.com
|62
|Noah Gragson (i)
|Beard Motorsports
|Darren Shaw
|Chevrolet
|Beard Motorsports/Southpoint
|66
|Timmy Hill (i)
|Motorsports Business Management
|Jeff Weaver
|Toyota
|Bumper.com
|77
|Landon Cassill (i)
|Spire Motorsports
|Kevin Bellicourt
|Chevrolet
|Fox Nation
|78
|BJ Mcleod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Lee Leslie
|Ford
|NASCAR Ignition
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Travis Mack
|Chevrolet
|Tootsies Orchid Lounge