Daytona 500 qualifying start time: What time NASCAR qualifying for the Great American Race

NASCAR returns with the Daytona 500. The qualifying process starts on Wednesday and we run through some key details.

By TeddyRicketson

Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 DeWalt Toyota, enters his car in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The regular season of the 2022 Nascar Cup series gets started on Sunday, February 20th with the running of the Daytona 500. The green flag is set to drop at 2:30 p.m. ET at Daytona International Speedway. Qualifying for the Daytona 500 is going to look a little different this year.

On Wednesday, February 16th we will have the single-car qualifying that will now be two rounds. The top-10 speeds from round one will move onto round two for a second heat. The two fastest times from that second heat will be cemented as the front-row starters for the Daytona 500.

Bluegreen Vacation Duels

For the remainder of the field, the remaining participants from the qualifier will then advance to the Bluegreen Vacation Duels on Thursday, February 17th. Those that finished in an odd position from the qualifier will race in the first Duel and those that finished in an even position from the qualifier will race in the second Duel.

These duels are important because each one corresponds to a row in the field for the Daytona 500. The order that the cars finish in the first Duel will be the order that they appear in the inner row on Sunday. The order that the cars finish in the second Duel will be the order of the cars in the outer row, other than the two front-row cars that were determined on Wednesday.

How to watch qualifying for the Daytona 500

Date: Wednesday, February 16
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Bally Sports app, FOX Sports Live

Entry list

Daytona 500 entry list 2022

Car # Driver Organization Crew Chief Manufacturer Sponsor
Car # Driver Organization Crew Chief Manufacturer Sponsor
1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Phil Surgen Chevrolet Advent Health
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Jeremy Bullins Ford Discount Tire
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Justin Alexander Chevrolet Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road
4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Rodney Childers Ford Busch Light #BUSCHRACETEAM
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Cliff Daniels Chevrolet HendrickCars.com
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Matt McCall Ford Kohler Generators
7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Ryan Sparks Chevrolet Built.com
8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Randall Burnett Chevrolet 3CHI
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Alan Gustafson Chevrolet NAPA Auto Parts
10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Drew Blickensderfer Ford Smithifeld
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gabehart Toyota FedEx Express
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Jonathan Hassler Ford Menards\Blue DEF\PEAK
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing John Klausmeier Ford Mahindra Tractors
15 David Ragan Rick Ware Racing Michael Hillman Ford Select Blinds Ford
16 Daniel Hemric (i) Kaulig Racing Matt Swiderski Chevrolet Heritage Pool Supply Group
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Scott Graves Ford Fastenal
18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Ben Beshore Toyota M&M’s
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing James Small Toyota Bass Pro Shops
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Adam Stevens Toyota DeWalt
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Brian Wilson Ford Motorcraft \ Dex Imaging
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Paul Wolfe Ford Shell Pennzoil
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Bootie Barker III Toyota McDonald’s
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Fugle Chevrolet Axalta
27 Jacques Villeneuve Team Hezeberg Josh Reaume Ford Hezeberg Engineering Systems
31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Trent Owens Chevrolet LeafFilter Gutter Protection
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Blake Harris Ford Love’s Travel Stops
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Seth Barbour Ford First Phase Credit Card
41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Mike Shiplett Ford HaasTooling.com
42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Jerame Donley Chevrolet Black Rifle Coffee Company
43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports David Elenz Chevrolet FOCUSfactor
44 Greg Biffle NY Racing Team Jay Guy Chevrolet Grambling State University
45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Billy Scott Toyota Monster Energy
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Brian Pattie Chevrolet Kroger/ Irish Spring
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Greg Ives Chevrolet Ally
50 Kaz Grala TMT Racing TBA Pit Viper Sunglasses
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Billy Plourde Ford Nurtec ODT Ford
55 JJ Yeley (i) Motorsports Business Management George Church Toyota Hex.com
62 Noah Gragson (i) Beard Motorsports Darren Shaw Chevrolet Beard Motorsports/Southpoint
66 Timmy Hill (i) Motorsports Business Management Jeff Weaver Toyota Bumper.com
77 Landon Cassill (i) Spire Motorsports Kevin Bellicourt Chevrolet Fox Nation
78 BJ Mcleod Live Fast Motorsports Lee Leslie Ford NASCAR Ignition
99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Travis Mack Chevrolet Tootsies Orchid Lounge

