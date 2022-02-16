LeBron James, Fred VanVleet, Ja Morant headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, February 16

There are 11 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate as the league tries to squeeze in some contests ahead of the All-Star break. The injury bug is starting to hit ahead of what is becoming a much-needed gap for the league. Here’s Wednesday’s injury report in the association.
NBA Injury Report: February 16
Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic
Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) TBD
John Collins (foot) OUT
Bogdanovic played through the ankle problem Tuesday, so there’s a possibility he could rest. With Collins out, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela look to be the plays in fantasy/DFS lineups.
Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart (ankle) TBD
Smart suffered the ankle issue Tuesday, so he’s unlikely to take the floor Wednesday unless the team clears him completely. Look for Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White to take on bigger roles if Smart is out.
Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers
Kristaps Porzingis (knee) OUT
Rui Hachimura (ankle) questionable
Daniel Gafford (conditioning) OUT
The entire frontcourt is banged up in Washington, making Thomas Bryant a hot pickup in fantasy/DFS lineups. Hachimura will be a decent value play if he’s cleared, while Kyle Kuzma should get more looks on the interior.
Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) questionable
Chris Duarte (foot) OUT
Brogdon missed Tuesday’s game and is unlikely to play Wednesday. Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield continue to be the strong fantasy/DFS plays on Indiana’s roster.
Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks
RJ Barrett (ankle) OUT
Nerlens Noel (foot) OUT
Barrett and Noel are out, meaning Obi Toppin and Mitchell Robinson are the best value plays on the Knicks for fantasy/DFS purposes.
Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Dennis Smith Jr. (elbow) OUT
Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) OUT
It continues to be the Anfernee Simons show in Portland with Smith Jr. and Bledsoe out.
Ja Morant (ankle) questionable
Morant missed Tuesday’s game and Tyus Jones got the start. Look for him and De’Anthony Melton to be major factors if Morant sits out Wednesday as well.
Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Fred VanVleet (knee) questionable
VanVleet is now dealing with a knee issue. Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby would be the primary beneficiaries in fantasy/DFS formats if VanVleet sits.
Anthony Edwards (leg) TBD
Edwards suffered this injury Tuesday against the
San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Tre Jones (knee) doubtful
With Jones unlikely to play, Dejounte Murray will take on an even bigger role in the offense. Look for Devin Vassell to be a value play Wednesday.
Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
Monte Morris (concussion) questionable
With Morris questionable, Bones Hyland and Austin Rivers become prime targets to add in fantasy/DFS lineups Wednesday.
Klay Thompson (injury management) expected to play
Otto Porter Jr. (injury management) expected to play
Both Thompson and Porter Jr. are likely to suit up, which would suppress Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga’s ceiling in fantasy/DFS contests. Both are still value plays given Golden State’s offensive firepower.
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Rudy Gobert (calf) questionable
Gobert is probably not going to play here, just given the schedule. He’ll look to recover over the All-Star break. Hassan Whiteside and Udoka Azubuike will be the primary big men for Utah.
LeBron James (knee) questionable
Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) OUT
Anthony Davis (wrist) probable
Anthony and Avery Bradley are out. Davis is going to play. With James questionable, look for Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook to gain additional value if he’s ruled out. It’s likely Trevor Ariza will get the start if James sits.