Pick against the spread, over/under for Mississippi State-Alabama on Wednesday

The SEC has featured a wide array of differ stylistic teams this season as one of the nation’s fastest teams, Alabama, will search for revenge for a loss they took against Mississippi State earlier this season.

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide (-5.5, 151)

The Bulldogs got a 78-76 victory earlier this season in a fame that featured 66 free throw attempts and a game that was played at an ideal tempo for Alabama, who is 20th in the country in possessions per game.

Mississippi State will try to get the speed of the game more to their liking as they are 271st among Division I teams in possessions per game and has done that recently, giving up 72 points or fewer in all four of their games in the month of February.

Both teams home and road splits are intriguing for different reasons as Mississippi State is averaging 17.1 points per 100 possessions fewer on the road than at home while Alabama is averaging 6.8 points per 100 possessions fewer at home than away from Tuscaloosa.

Neither team has done a good job of taking care of the ball either with Alabama 207th in the country in turnovers per possession and Mississippi State 226th.

With Alabama 343rd in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at home, making just 27.1% of their outside shots, there will be a lot of empty possessions in Alabama on Wednesday.

The Play: Mississippi State vs Alabama Under 151

