Bengals QB Joe Burrow played through sprained MCL in Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury in their Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was able to return without missing a snap, but head coach Zac Taylor says that he did suffer an MCL sprain in his knee, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The good news is that the injury isn’t a major one and if this were the season he wouldn’t likely miss much time. He will need to rehab the injury, but it won’t impact OTAs or the like. The real concern here is that Burrow was sacked a record-tying seven times in the game and showed that the team really needs to bring in some offensive line help this offseason.

Burrow isn’t blameless in the big number of sacks he’s taken, but there’s no doubt that the team was hurting at the position, especially late in the year. It would be surprising to see the Bengals not go after a lineman with their first round pick in the NFL draft.