Report: Jonathan Kuminga to replace Chris Duarte in Rising Stars Game

The Warriors rookie forward will replace the Pacers rookie guard in the Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors dunks the ball during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on February 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.&nbsp; Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers G Chris Duarte is dealing with a toe injury and won’t play in the NBA Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend on Friday night. As a result, Golden State Warriors F Jonathan Kuminga will replace Duarte in the game, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Duarte has a toe injury and was ruled out of two games already this week. Indiana obviously doesn’t want the rookie to be stressing the injury by going to Cleveland and partaking in the Rising Stars game.

As for Kuminga, he’s definitely deserving of a spot in the game. You could have made a case for him before the Duarte injury but there were limited spots with four going to G League talent. Kuminga is averaging around 8 points per game for the Dubs this season. In the month of February, that number has jumped up to 15.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting close to 60 percent from the floor.

