Rumor: ‘It’s only a matter of time before Aaron Rodgers ends up in Denver’

Green Bay Packers quarterback and back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers has not yet made his mind up on his future. The Packers are prepared to back up the Brinks’ truck to keep him around, but he could also choose retirement or try to force a trade this offseason The most recent rumors come from NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. He reports that a former Broncos player with more than just speculation, believes “it’s only a matter of time before Aaron Rodgers ends up in Denver.”

The addition of ex-Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the Broncos new head coach has done nothing to dispel the rumors that Rodgers could end up in Denver. We also know that Rodgers doesn’t want to be part of a rebuild and the Broncos team is full of strong players outside the quarterback position.

It would be interesting to see if Rodgers could take a young, but talented receiving group to the Super Bowl, repeating in some ways what Peyton Manning and Tom Brady did in their last few years in the league