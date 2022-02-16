Rams GM Les Snead sports ‘F**k Them Picks’ shirt at Super Bowl parade

The Super Bowl 56 champion Los Angeles Rams are taking their victory lap as we speak and general manager Les Snead has his GM’ing mantra on his t-shirt:

Snead was praised and criticized for his win now attitude as GM of the Rams, but with a Lombardi Trophy secured, he can celebrate his methods openly! Trading away multiple first round picks for Matthew Stafford and bringing in veteran players like Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. along with earlier moves in his tenure that felt somewhat short-sighted to many, paid off in the biggest way possible.

Snead’s accomplishment in putting together a winning Super Bowl team by mortgaging the future probably won’t be taken up by the likes of the Pittsburgh Steelers or New England Patriots, but it could push other teams into a similar plan. The bidding wars to trade for a good quarterback from a team that needs to rebuild could be big this offseason.