Live updates for NASCAR qualifying ahead of 2022 Daytona 500

NASCAR opens the 2022 season with the Daytona 500, and ahead of it we get multiple stages of qualifying. We’ll update qualifying on Wednesday evening that determines the front row for Sunday and the race order for Thursday’s two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the grandstands as the sun sets during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The 2022 NASCAR season is officially underway. Drivers are in Daytona for the Great American Race, and after two rounds of practice on Tuesday, the drivers begin qualifying on Wednesday. The single-driver, two-round qualifying process gets underway at 8:05 p.m. ET and runs until the second round wraps.

The Wednesday qualifying serves two purposes. First, it determines the front row of Sunday’s Daytona 500, with the two fastest cars on Wednesday get the first and second positions. The results from Wednesday are then used to set the starting lineups for the two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. Those two races will award season points, but also will determine the rest of the starting lineup for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

On Wednesday, every car will run one lap and then the ten fastest will run a second lap to determine the top two positions. We’ll provide live updates as the results come in.

2022 Daytona 500 qualifying results

Rank Car # Driver Time
Rank Car # Driver Time
1 1 Ross Chastain TBD
2 2 Austin Cindric TBD
3 3 Austin Dillon TBD
4 4 Kevin Harvick TBD
5 5 Kyle Larson TBD
6 6 Brad Keselowski TBD
7 7 Corey Lajoie TBD
8 8 Tyler Reddick TBD
9 9 Chase Elliott TBD
10 10 Aric Almirola TBD
11 11 Denny Hamlin TBD
12 12 Ryan Blaney TBD
13 14 Chase Briscoe TBD
14 15 David Ragan TBD
15 16 Daniel Hemric (i) TBD
16 17 Chris Buescher TBD
17 18 Kyle Busch TBD
18 19 Martin Truex Jr. TBD
19 20 Christopher Bell TBD
20 21 Harrison Burton TBD
21 22 Joey Logano TBD
22 23 Bubba Wallace TBD
23 24 William Byron TBD
24 27 Jacques Villeneuve TBD
25 31 Justin Haley TBD
26 34 Michael McDowell TBD
27 38 Todd Gilliland TBD
28 41 Cole Custer TBD
29 42 Ty Dillon TBD
30 43 Erik Jones TBD
31 44 Greg Biffle TBD
32 45 Kurt Busch TBD
33 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. TBD
34 48 Alex Bowman TBD
35 50 Kaz Grala TBD
36 51 Cody Ware TBD
37 55 JJ Yeley (i) TBD
38 62 Noah Gragson (i) TBD
39 66 Timmy Hill (i) TBD
40 77 Landon Cassill (i) TBD
41 78 BJ Mcleod TBD
42 99 Daniel Suarez TBD

