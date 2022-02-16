Live updates for NASCAR qualifying ahead of 2022 Daytona 500

The 2022 NASCAR season is officially underway. Drivers are in Daytona for the Great American Race, and after two rounds of practice on Tuesday, the drivers begin qualifying on Wednesday. The single-driver, two-round qualifying process gets underway at 8:05 p.m. ET and runs until the second round wraps.

The Wednesday qualifying serves two purposes. First, it determines the front row of Sunday’s Daytona 500, with the two fastest cars on Wednesday get the first and second positions. The results from Wednesday are then used to set the starting lineups for the two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. Those two races will award season points, but also will determine the rest of the starting lineup for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

On Wednesday, every car will run one lap and then the ten fastest will run a second lap to determine the top two positions. We’ll provide live updates as the results come in.