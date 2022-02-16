Daytona 500 qualifying: Starting lineups for Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2

The Daytona 500 kicks off the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday, but before then, there is qualifying to sort out. The season-opening race uses a multi-stage qualifying process that provides plenty of additional racing.

On Wednesday evening, the process opened with a pair of qualifying runs. Every driver in the field ran one lap and the ten fastest then ran a second lap. The two fastest drivers — Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman — earned the front row positions for Sunday’s race.

The full field will compete on Thursday in the Bluegreen Vacation Duel races to fill out the starting lineup for Sunday’s race. The finishers from Duel 1 will line up on the inside row in order of their Duel finish and the finishers from Duel 2 will line up on the outside row in order of their Duel finish.

With Wednesday qualifying a wrap, here are the starting lineups for the two Bluegreen Vacation Duel races.

Duel 1 starting lineup

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 starting lineup Order Car # Driver Order Car # Driver 1 5 Kyle Larson 2 24 William Byron 3 9 Chase Elliott 4 1 Ross Chastain 5 99 Daniel Suarez 6 16 Daniel Hemric 7 12 Ryan Blaney 8 8 Tyler Reddick 9 6 Brad Keselowski 10 14 Chase Briscoe 11 2 Austin Cindric 12 43 Erik Jones 13 45 Kurt Busch 14 31 Justin Haley 15 41 Cole Custer 16 38 Todd Gilliland 17 62 Noah Gragson* 18 51 Cody Ware 19 50 Kaz Grala* 20 78 BJ McLeod 21 55 JJ Yeley*

Duel 2 starting lineup