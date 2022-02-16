 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Daytona 500 qualifying: Starting lineups for Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2

The qualifying process is underway for the Daytona 500. We break down starting lineups for Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2.

By David Fucillo
Daytona International Speedway practice, Tuesday, Feb.14, 2022. Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Daytona 500 kicks off the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday, but before then, there is qualifying to sort out. The season-opening race uses a multi-stage qualifying process that provides plenty of additional racing.

On Wednesday evening, the process opened with a pair of qualifying runs. Every driver in the field ran one lap and the ten fastest then ran a second lap. The two fastest drivers — Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman — earned the front row positions for Sunday’s race.

The full field will compete on Thursday in the Bluegreen Vacation Duel races to fill out the starting lineup for Sunday’s race. The finishers from Duel 1 will line up on the inside row in order of their Duel finish and the finishers from Duel 2 will line up on the outside row in order of their Duel finish.

With Wednesday qualifying a wrap, here are the starting lineups for the two Bluegreen Vacation Duel races.

Duel 1 starting lineup

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 starting lineup

Order Car # Driver
1 5 Kyle Larson
2 24 William Byron
3 9 Chase Elliott
4 1 Ross Chastain
5 99 Daniel Suarez
6 16 Daniel Hemric
7 12 Ryan Blaney
8 8 Tyler Reddick
9 6 Brad Keselowski
10 14 Chase Briscoe
11 2 Austin Cindric
12 43 Erik Jones
13 45 Kurt Busch
14 31 Justin Haley
15 41 Cole Custer
16 38 Todd Gilliland
17 62 Noah Gragson*
18 51 Cody Ware
19 50 Kaz Grala*
20 78 BJ McLeod
21 55 JJ Yeley*

Duel 2 starting lineup

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 starting lineup

Order Car # Driver
1 48 Alex Bowman
2 10 Aric Almirola
3 19 Martin Truex, Jr.
4 11 Denny Hamlin
5 21 Harrison Burton
6 22 Joey Logano
7 20 Christopher Bell
8 23 Bubba Wallace
9 18 Kyle Busch
10 3 Austin Dillon
11 34 Michael McDowell
12 42 Ty Dillon
13 4 Kevin Harvick
14 17 Chris Buescher
15 7 Corey LaJoie
16 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17 77 Landon Cassill
18 27 Jacques Villeneuve*
19 44 Greg Biffle
20 15 David Ragan*
21 66 Timmy Hill*

