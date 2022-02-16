Daytona 500 qualifying: Starting lineups for Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2

The Daytona 500 kicks off the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday, but before then, there is qualifying to sort out. The season-opening race uses a multi-stage qualifying process that provides plenty of additional racing.
On Wednesday evening, the process opened with a pair of qualifying runs. Every driver in the field ran one lap and the ten fastest then ran a second lap. The two fastest drivers — Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman — earned the front row positions for Sunday’s race.
The full field will compete on Thursday in the Bluegreen Vacation Duel races to fill out the starting lineup for Sunday’s race. The finishers from Duel 1 will line up on the inside row in order of their Duel finish and the finishers from Duel 2 will line up on the outside row in order of their Duel finish.
With Wednesday qualifying a wrap, here are the starting lineups for the two Bluegreen Vacation Duel races.
Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 starting lineup
|Order
|Car #
|Driver
|Order
|Car #
|Driver
|1
|5
|Kyle Larson
|2
|24
|William Byron
|3
|9
|Chase Elliott
|4
|1
|Ross Chastain
|5
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|6
|16
|Daniel Hemric
|7
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|8
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|9
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|10
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|11
|2
|Austin Cindric
|12
|43
|Erik Jones
|13
|45
|Kurt Busch
|14
|31
|Justin Haley
|15
|41
|Cole Custer
|16
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|17
|62
|Noah Gragson*
|18
|51
|Cody Ware
|19
|50
|Kaz Grala*
|20
|78
|BJ McLeod
|21
|55
|JJ Yeley*
Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 starting lineup
|Order
|Car #
|Driver
|Order
|Car #
|Driver
|1
|48
|Alex Bowman
|2
|10
|Aric Almirola
|3
|19
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|4
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|5
|21
|Harrison Burton
|6
|22
|Joey Logano
|7
|20
|Christopher Bell
|8
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|9
|18
|Kyle Busch
|10
|3
|Austin Dillon
|11
|34
|Michael McDowell
|12
|42
|Ty Dillon
|13
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|14
|17
|Chris Buescher
|15
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|16
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|17
|77
|Landon Cassill
|18
|27
|Jacques Villeneuve*
|19
|44
|Greg Biffle
|20
|15
|David Ragan*
|21
|66
|Timmy Hill*