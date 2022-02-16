 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Anthony Davis injures lower leg, grabs at ankle [VIDEO]

Davis went down hard and was in pain.

By David Fucillo
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) is defended by Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) as he goes up for a basket in the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis suffered a lower leg injury on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. He went up for a rebound and came down awkwardly and appeared to badly roll his right ankle. You can watch the play below. He was subsequently helped off the court by teammates and was unable to put weight on his right foot, per Chris Haynes.

Davis missed five weeks across December and January after an MCL sprain, and then missed a game with wrist soreness. He opened February with three straight double-doubles. Prior to the injury on Wednesday against the Jazz, he had scored 17 points in 17 minutes of action.

