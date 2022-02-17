 clock menu more-arrow no yes

When is the 2022 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2022 All-Star game will take place in Cleveland.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of Team LeBron greets Rudy Gobert of Team LeBron and Luka Doncic of Team LeBron during the 70th NBA All Star Game as part of 2021 NBA All Star Weekend on March 7, 2021 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
The 2022 NBA All-Star game will take place Sunday, February 20 in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The starters for the All-Star game will be announced on Thursday, January 27. The game will be televised on TNT and TBS. This will be the fourth straight All-Star game being held in a city for an Eastern conference team, with Atlanta, Chicago and Charlotte hosting the previous three editions of the game.

The All-Star game format remains the same since it was changed in 2018. The top players by votes in each conference as designated as team captains, and they’ll go back and forth picking the starters and reserves for their teams. There are no more conferences for the contest. Here are the teams for this year.

The NBA is celebrating its 75th season this year, so there could be some additional festivities over All-Star weekend as a result. Coincidentally, the All-Star game was also held in Cleveland during the NBA’s 50th season.

