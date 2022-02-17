When is the 2022 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2022 NBA All-Star game will take place Sunday, February 20 in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The starters for the All-Star game will be announced on Thursday, January 27. The game will be televised on TNT and TBS. This will be the fourth straight All-Star game being held in a city for an Eastern conference team, with Atlanta, Chicago and Charlotte hosting the previous three editions of the game.

The All-Star game format remains the same since it was changed in 2018. The top players by votes in each conference as designated as team captains, and they’ll go back and forth picking the starters and reserves for their teams. There are no more conferences for the contest. Here are the teams for this year.

The NBA is celebrating its 75th season this year, so there could be some additional festivities over All-Star weekend as a result. Coincidentally, the All-Star game was also held in Cleveland during the NBA’s 50th season.