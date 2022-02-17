What is the format for the 2022 All-Star Game?

The 2022 NBA All-Star game is set to take place in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The All-Star game has changed over the years to maintain player and fan interest, with the most significant change to the game coming in 2018.

The 2018 All-Star Game did away with Eastern and Western conference lineups, allowing fans to instead pick players they believe are All-Stars that season regardless of their conference. The top two vote getters in each conference are appointed as captains, and that’s where the real intrigue begins.

The two captains will first alternate taking starters, the eight other players with the most votes. Following the selection of these players, the captains will then fill out the roster with the remaining pool of players. The fans account for 50 percent of the vote for All-Star selection, with players and media rounding out the final 50 percent.

Here are this year’s All-Star game rosters, with LeBron James and Kevin Durant as captains. Durant won’t play due to injury, but he was able to draft his team.