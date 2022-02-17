Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Genesis Invitational

The PGA Tour is in Los Angeles this week for the 2021 Genesis Invitational at legendary Riviera Country Club.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Genesis Invitational on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of all 18 holes from the first group through the last via the ESPN+ online streaming service.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Genesis Invitational on Friday. The featured groups on Friday remain the top threesomes on the course, which should make for some compelling television and streaming all day as some of the best are paired with each other for the weekdays.

Cameron Champ, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele

Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas

Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday.