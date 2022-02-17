Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Genesis Invitational

The PGA Tour is in Los Angeles this week for the 2021 Genesis Invitational at legendary Riviera Country Club.
Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Genesis Invitational on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of all 18 holes from the first group through the last via the ESPN+ online streaming service.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Genesis Invitational on Friday. The featured groups on Friday remain the top threesomes on the course, which should make for some compelling television and streaming all day as some of the best are paired with each other for the weekdays.
Cameron Champ, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas
Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday.
Round 2 Genesis Invitational Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Golfer
|9:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Brian Stuard
|Charley Hoffman
|Matt Wallace
|9:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Russell Knox
|Adam Schenk
|Taylor Moore
|9:51 AM
|Tee #10
|Pat Perez
|Russell Henley
|Hank Lebioda
|9:51 AM
|Tee #1
|Kramer Hickok
|Mito Pereira
|Aaron Rai
|10:02 AM
|Tee #10
|Charl Schwartzel
|Cameron Young
|Taylor Pendrith
|10:02 AM
|Tee #1
|Troy Merritt
|Scott Piercy
|Anirban Lahiri
|10:13 AM
|Tee #10
|Abraham Ancer
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Francesco Molinari
|10:13 AM
|Tee #1
|Tom Hoge
|Corey Conners
|Matt Kuchar
|10:24 AM
|Tee #10
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Viktor Hovland
|Rory McIlroy
|10:24 AM
|Tee #1
|Robert Streb
|Joaquin Niemann
|Adam Long
|10:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Max Homa
|Dustin Johnson
|Adam Scott
|10:35 AM
|Tee #1
|K.H. Lee
|Branden Grace
|Carlos Ortiz
|10:46 AM
|Tee #10
|Patrick Cantlay
|Brooks Koepka
|Patrick Reed
|10:46 AM
|Tee #1
|Lanto Griffin
|Ryan Palmer
|Paul Casey
|10:57 AM
|Tee #10
|Cam Davis
|Si Woo Kim
|Dylan Frittelli
|10:57 AM
|Tee #1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Patrick Rodgers
|Will Zalatoris
|11:08 AM
|Tee #10
|Brendan Steele
|Wyndham Clark
|Brandon Hagy
|11:08 AM
|Tee #1
|Kyle Stanley
|Sepp Straka
|Roger Sloan
|11:19 AM
|Tee #10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Min Woo Lee
|Robert MacIntyre
|11:19 AM
|Tee #1
|David Lipsky
|Jaekyeong Lee
|Michael Brennan
|2:15 PM
|Tee #10
|Aaron Beverly
|Danny Lee
|Doug Ghim
|2:15 PM
|Tee #1
|Keegan Bradley
|Alex Noren
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|2:26 PM
|Tee #10
|Emiliano Grillo
|Henrik Norlander
|Vince Whaley
|2:26 PM
|Tee #1
|Adam Hadwin
|Scott Stallings
|Matthew NeSmith
|2:37 PM
|Tee #10
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Nick Watney
|Lee Hodges
|2:37 PM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Putnam
|Harry Higgs
|Thomas Pieters
|2:48 PM
|Tee #10
|Seamus Power
|C.T. Pan
|Kevin Tway
|2:48 PM
|Tee #1
|Talor Gooch
|Erik van Rooyen
|Chez Reavie
|2:59 PM
|Tee #10
|Tony Finau
|Sergio Garcia
|Rickie Fowler
|2:59 PM
|Tee #1
|Scottie Scheffler
|Jon Rahm
|Jordan Spieth
|3:10 PM
|Tee #10
|Sungjae Im
|J.T. Poston
|Patton Kizzire
|3:10 PM
|Tee #1
|Cameron Champ
|Collin Morikawa
|Xander Schauffele
|3:21 PM
|Tee #10
|Luke List
|Jason Kokrak
|Andrew Landry
|3:21 PM
|Tee #1
|Cameron Smith
|Sam Burns
|Justin Thomas
|3:32 PM
|Tee #10
|Joel Dahmen
|Matt Jones
|Kevin Na
|3:32 PM
|Tee #1
|Marc Leishman
|Martin Laird
|Bubba Watson
|3:43 PM
|Tee #10
|James Hahn
|Peter Malnati
|Maverick McNealy
|3:43 PM
|Tee #1
|Harold Varner III
|J.J. Spaun
|Sahith Theegala
|3:54 PM
|Tee #10
|Aaron Wise
|Chesson Hadley
|Doc Redman
|3:54 PM
|Tee #1
|Cameron Tringale
|Beau Hossler
|Sam Ryder