Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Genesis Invitational

Round 2 of the 2022 Genesis Invitational tees off at 9:40 a.m. ET on Friday at Riviera outside of Los Angeles. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays a tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 13, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is in Los Angeles this week for the 2021 Genesis Invitational at legendary Riviera Country Club.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Genesis Invitational on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of all 18 holes from the first group through the last via the ESPN+ online streaming service.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Genesis Invitational on Friday. The featured groups on Friday remain the top threesomes on the course, which should make for some compelling television and streaming all day as some of the best are paired with each other for the weekdays.

Cameron Champ, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas
Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

Round 2 Genesis Invitational Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
9:40 AM Tee #10 Brian Stuard Charley Hoffman Matt Wallace
9:40 AM Tee #1 Russell Knox Adam Schenk Taylor Moore
9:51 AM Tee #10 Pat Perez Russell Henley Hank Lebioda
9:51 AM Tee #1 Kramer Hickok Mito Pereira Aaron Rai
10:02 AM Tee #10 Charl Schwartzel Cameron Young Taylor Pendrith
10:02 AM Tee #1 Troy Merritt Scott Piercy Anirban Lahiri
10:13 AM Tee #10 Abraham Ancer Sebastián Muñoz Francesco Molinari
10:13 AM Tee #1 Tom Hoge Corey Conners Matt Kuchar
10:24 AM Tee #10 Hideki Matsuyama Viktor Hovland Rory McIlroy
10:24 AM Tee #1 Robert Streb Joaquin Niemann Adam Long
10:35 AM Tee #10 Max Homa Dustin Johnson Adam Scott
10:35 AM Tee #1 K.H. Lee Branden Grace Carlos Ortiz
10:46 AM Tee #10 Patrick Cantlay Brooks Koepka Patrick Reed
10:46 AM Tee #1 Lanto Griffin Ryan Palmer Paul Casey
10:57 AM Tee #10 Cam Davis Si Woo Kim Dylan Frittelli
10:57 AM Tee #1 Mackenzie Hughes Patrick Rodgers Will Zalatoris
11:08 AM Tee #10 Brendan Steele Wyndham Clark Brandon Hagy
11:08 AM Tee #1 Kyle Stanley Sepp Straka Roger Sloan
11:19 AM Tee #10 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Min Woo Lee Robert MacIntyre
11:19 AM Tee #1 David Lipsky Jaekyeong Lee Michael Brennan
2:15 PM Tee #10 Aaron Beverly Danny Lee Doug Ghim
2:15 PM Tee #1 Keegan Bradley Alex Noren Matt Fitzpatrick
2:26 PM Tee #10 Emiliano Grillo Henrik Norlander Vince Whaley
2:26 PM Tee #1 Adam Hadwin Scott Stallings Matthew NeSmith
2:37 PM Tee #10 Jhonattan Vegas Nick Watney Lee Hodges
2:37 PM Tee #1 Andrew Putnam Harry Higgs Thomas Pieters
2:48 PM Tee #10 Seamus Power C.T. Pan Kevin Tway
2:48 PM Tee #1 Talor Gooch Erik van Rooyen Chez Reavie
2:59 PM Tee #10 Tony Finau Sergio Garcia Rickie Fowler
2:59 PM Tee #1 Scottie Scheffler Jon Rahm Jordan Spieth
3:10 PM Tee #10 Sungjae Im J.T. Poston Patton Kizzire
3:10 PM Tee #1 Cameron Champ Collin Morikawa Xander Schauffele
3:21 PM Tee #10 Luke List Jason Kokrak Andrew Landry
3:21 PM Tee #1 Cameron Smith Sam Burns Justin Thomas
3:32 PM Tee #10 Joel Dahmen Matt Jones Kevin Na
3:32 PM Tee #1 Marc Leishman Martin Laird Bubba Watson
3:43 PM Tee #10 James Hahn Peter Malnati Maverick McNealy
3:43 PM Tee #1 Harold Varner III J.J. Spaun Sahith Theegala
3:54 PM Tee #10 Aaron Wise Chesson Hadley Doc Redman
3:54 PM Tee #1 Cameron Tringale Beau Hossler Sam Ryder

