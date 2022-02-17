Isaiah Mobley: Status of USC center for game against Washington on Thursday

The center and anchor of the USC Trojans looks to return tonight from a concussion when Southern Cal takes on the Washington Huskies at 11:30 p.m. ET at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

USC’s Isaiah Mobley (concussion) is expected to play tonight against Washington. — James Madden (@Jmadden1632) February 17, 2022

Mobley is officially listed as probable, but all signs on Twitter and in the rumor mill point to him playing this evening. Mobley averages 14.7 points. 8.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, but the junior most importantly is the fulcrum of the USC defense, and his presence on the other end is crucial to their success.

While the Trojans got past the rival UCLA Bruins 67-64 without Mobley last Saturday without Mobley, their seed for the NCAA Tournament will be better with him. USC is 21-4 this season, 10-4 in the Pac-12 trailing only the Arizona Wildcats in the league standings.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Trojans are listed as a 11.5-point favorite. The line opened with the Trojans as a 13-point favorite. The total sits at 139.5.