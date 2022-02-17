Austin Peay vs. No. 21 Murray State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 21 Murray State Racers will go for their 15th consecutive victory when they host the Austin Peay Governors on Thursday night.

Murray State (24-2, 14-0 Ohio Valley) is the lone unbeaten team in Ohio Valley Conference play, and they’re coming off a 57-53 win over the Morehead State Eagles on Saturday. The Racers rate just outside the top 25 in the latest KenPom ratings, and their top scorer is KJ Williams, who is putting up 17.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Austin Peay (10-14, 6-8 Ohio Valley) played a few teams at or near the bottom of the conference recently, but they are on a three-game winning streak heading into Thursday’s matchup. In their last time out, the Governors knocked off the Eastern Illinois Panthers 62-54 on Monday. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is the team’s leading scorer with 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

How to watch Austin Peay vs. Murray State

When: Thursday, February 17, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: CFSB Center, Murray, KY

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Murray State -18.5

Total: 132

The Pick

Murray State -18.5

This is a big number especially in a conference game, but this is a solid betting spot for the Racers. They are returning to their home court for the first time since February 5th, and they have an extra two days of rest heading into this matchup. While Murray State is nearly a top 25 program in KenPom, Austin Peay is outside the top 275 in that category. The Racers are far better and should cover this number.

