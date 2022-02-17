Oregon State vs. No. 3 Arizona: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The third-ranked Arizona Wildcats will go for their seventh consecutive victory on Thursday night when they host the Oregon State Beavers, which have really struggled this season.

Arizona (22-2, 12-1 Pac-12) will look to extend their lead at the top of the conference standings, and they’re coming off a 92-68 road victory over the Washington Huskies on Saturday. The Wildcats are rated second overall in KenPom, and they’re inside the top 10 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Bennedict Mathurin is the team’s leading scorer, who averages 17 points per game.

Oregon State (3-20, 1-12 Pac-12) is at the bottom of the Pac-12, and they’ve lost 10 games in a row heading into Thursday night. The Bearcats are coming off a 90-64 home loss to the Colorado Buffaloes on Tuesday night. Their defense is rated outside the top 300 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency, and their top scorer is Jarod Lucas, who averages 13.4 points per game.

How to watch Oregon State vs. Arizona

When: Thursday, February 17th, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: TBD

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -25

Total: 152

The Pick

Under 152

It’s incredibly difficult to trust Oregon State no matter what the number is, and I’m not going to suggest a favorite to win by this much in a conference game, so we’ll go toward the total. The Beavers really struggle defensively, but they rank outside the top 200 in possessions per game and haven’t scored more than 65 points in any of their last six games.

