UCF vs. No. 14 Houston: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The 14th-ranked Houston Cougars are coming off consecutive losses as they get ready to host the UCF Knights on Thursday night.

Houston (20-4, 9-2 AAC) won 12 matchups in a row before losing their last two games against the SMU Mustangs and Memphis Tigers. The Cougars are rated seventh overall in the latest KenPom ratings, and they’re inside the top 15 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Outside of Marcus Sasser, who had his season ended with an injury, Kyler Edwards is the team’s leading scorer with 13.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

UCF (15-8, 7-6 AAC) will look for their third victory in a row, and they’re coming off a 76-67 home win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Monday night. They are rated just inside the top 100 overall, and they are around the same area in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Darin Green Jr. is the team’s leading scorer with 13.7 points per game.

How to watch UCF vs. Houston

When: Thursday, February 17, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -13.5

Total: 136.5

The Pick

Houston -13.5

The Cougars have a rest advantage in this matchup with two extra days off, and they don’t have to travel as their last game was also at home. Houston is by far a better team on both ends of the floor, and they should be fired up to get back into blowout mode after consecutive losses to two of the best teams in the AAC.

