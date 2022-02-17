Washington State vs. No. 13 UCLA: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 13 UCLA Bruins lost three of their last four games heading into Thursday night’s home matchup with the Washington State Cougars.

UCLA (17-5, 9-4 Pac-12) is coming off a 67-64 road loss to the USC Trojans on Saturday. The Bruins are rated inside the top 20 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, and their leading scorer is Johnny Juzang, who is putting up 17.8 points per game.

Washington State (14-10, 7-6 Pac-12) will look to avoid their fourth consecutive loss on Thursday night, and they’re coming off a 62-59 road loss to the Oregon Ducks. The Cougars are rated outside the top 100 in adjusted offensive efficiency, but they’re inside the top 25 on the defensive end of the floor. Michael Flowers is the team’s leading scorer with 13.9 points per game.

How to watch Washington State vs. UCLA

When: Thursday, February 17, 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -9

Total: 132

The Pick

UCLA -9

The Bruins are in a good betting spot to cover this number Thursday night. UCLA will play their first home game in nearly three weeks, while Washington State will play their second straight road matchup. UCLA has a massive offensive advantage, and that will be the difference for the Bruins.

